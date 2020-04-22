Oregon surfers ignore virus closures, cited for trespassing
OTTER ROCK, Ore. — Two surfers in Oregon were cited Monday after climbing a chain-link fence to reach a beach southwest of Portland that remains closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.
The men were reported to authorities after they were seen Monday afternoon heading to the beach with surfboards in Otter Rock, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy saw them climbing back over the fence a couple of hours later, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy cited 20-year-old Max Gause and 19-year-old Konnor Owens, both of Cottage Grove, for criminal trespassing.
The men confirmed that a local resident told them the park was closed and that they would be trespassing if they did it, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies have stepped up patrolling that area and others following increased trespassing complaints and people gathering in violation of the state and local government’s stay-at-home orders, the sheriff’s office said.
President of Montana public employees union announces retirement
HELENA, Mont. — Eric Feaver, president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, is retiring after 36 years in union leadership.
Amanda Curtis, a teacher and former state representative, was elected Friday as the union’s next president. Her duties will begin June 15. She is currently the union’s second vice-president.
“We’re going to keep protecting pensions, bargaining better pay, benefits, and working conditions, and getting our members elected to office,” Curtis said during the union’s third annual conference.
Feaver became president of the Montana Education Association in 1984 and guided its merger with the Montana Federation of Teachers in 2000. He was elected president of the MEA-MFT and oversaw its merger with the Montana Public Employees Association in 2018.
Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Oregon adult club
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the person killed in a shooting at an Oregon adult entertainment club Friday.
Nathaniel Acosta, 24, of Yelm, Wash., died Friday after Ryan Newman, 25, shot him, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Police said they believe the two were doing some construction work at the Gold Club in Milwaukie, Ore. Police have not said what provoked the shooting, and said they don’t know if there was a connection between Newman and Acosta.
Newman’s father, who was there at the time, wrestled the gun out of his son’s hands after the shooting, holding him to the ground until police arrived, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Marcus Mendoza said.
Newman was arrested and booked at the Clackamas County Jail for murder. He is being held without bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment for him.
Mendoza said the club was not open.
Navy: Death of USS Carl Vinson sailor not from COVID-19
BREMERTON, Wash. — A U.S. Navy sailor has died onboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, because of causes unrelated to the coronavirus, officials said.
Spokeswoman Miranda Williams said the first-class petty officer was found unresponsive in his work center Saturday, the Kitsap Sun reported.
“Given the facts presented so far, this is not a COVID related death,” she said, adding he did not exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 and had “appeared in good health.”
The Navy did not identify the officer. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the death.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our departed shipmate,” Williams said.
The death comes after the USS Carl Vinson emerged from dry dock earlier this month after a $367 million overhaul at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Navy officials said.
Previously, the Navy has publicly identified a Carl Vinson sailor who tested positive for COVID-19, but leaders have confirmed that the sailor was on leave and never made it onboard the ship, officials said, adding that the announcement came despite the Pentagon ban prohibiting individual commands from reporting coronavirus cases.
As of Monday, the ship had no cases of COVID-19, Williams said.
Investigation begins in death of man at Washington cock-fighting event
YAKIMA — An investigation was launched in Washington after a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting where authorities believe a rooster fighting event was held near Grandview, deputies said.
Yakima County deputies responded to a report of gunshots Sunday around midnight where as many as 200 people were dispersing, leaving about 180 roosters behind, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Deputies discovered a man’s body near the scene, and another man was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.
Deputies have not yet identified the body, but an autopsy has been scheduled.