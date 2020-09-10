Computer coding education franchise coming to Boise
BOISE — A national computer science education franchise is opening a new location in Boise.
The Dallas-based iCode offers virtual and in-person computer coding education through after-school programs and summer camps. While iCode currently offers virtual programs in Idaho, the Boise franchise is the first brick-and-mortar location in the state.
The new franchise, located in east Boise’s Harris Ranch neighborhood, is owned by Stephania Moore, a former registered nurse. The franchise is expected to open this fall.
“I am so excited to be offering in-person, hybrid and online education program to the young students of Boise and Treasure Valley,” Moore said in a news release. “Our summer program is a great outlet for kids to stay academically involved during the months between school years.”
Sheriff: Iona man killed in motorcycle crash
IDAHO FALLS — A 64-year-old Iona man was killed Tuesday night when his motorcycle veered off of River Road and struck the embankment of a driveway, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffery L. Carlson died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 5:50 p.m. at 107th N. River Road, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office. Carlson was reportedly not wearing a helmet. Deputies also found evidence that alcohol may have been a factor in the accident, according to the press release.
Idaho Falls paramedics and an Idaho State Police trooper arrived to find bystanders attempting life-saving efforts. Paramedics continued those efforts until they determined he had died of his injuries.
Search and Rescue truck damaged in crash
BURLEY, Idaho — A Mini-Cassia Search and Rescue vehicle was damaged Monday evening when it collided with a pickup that turned in front of it.
The search and rescue extraction truck was driving west at about 8:30 p.m. on Idaho Highway 81 near 450 East when a Ford F-250 tried to make a left turn from the eastbound lane into a home’s driveway, according to a crash report from the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Gabriel Elton, driver of the Ford, said “dusk-like conditions” kept him from seeing the other truck, the report says.
Mark Welch, driver of the search and rescue truck, told investigators that visibility was not poor.
Welch said he did everything possible to avoid a head-on collision, but the rescue truck ended up hitting the backside of the Ford, separating the rescue truck’s tire and axle from the truck and deploying the truck’s airbags, the report said.
Ex-Portland detective demoted for misuse of car suing city
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Portland police detective who left the bureau last year after he was demoted for misusing his police car is suing the city of Portland, alleging racial discrimination.
Robert N. Hollins III had racked up nearly 100,000 miles in three years on the car, including more than 15,600 miles in fewer than five months, according to a police summary of the findings released earlier this year. He also left a police surveillance assignment to take care of family affairs out of town without telling a supervisor, the summary report disclosed.
Hollins said in the suit that the high mileage resulted from the extensive amount of overtime he worked and the fact that he was regularly on call for 24 hours at a time, according to the suit.
He seeks $960,000 in damages, arguing that his demotion has hindered his ability to obtain another investigative job, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Eight deaths, 125 coronavirus cases reported in Oregon; lowest since June 25
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 125 additional cases of the coronavirus and eight more deaths.
The daily case count is Oregon’s lowest since June 25, when the state reported 124 infections, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
However, Wednesday’s tally of new cases is partly because of a paltry number of total tests reported over 24 hours when the state disclosed results for fewer than 2,600 people.
As the number of identified cases drops, deaths continue to climb. More Oregonians with COVID-19 died in August, 130, than at any point since the pandemic began. September is on a slightly slower pace, with 18 fatalities.
The state also on Wednesday reported 106 Oregonians with confirmed COVID-19 infections are currently in the hospital, up one from Tuesday.