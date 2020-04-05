Puget Sound Transit agencies get federal money to help with virus outbreak
SEATTLE — Transit agencies in the Puget Sound region will get more than $500 million in federal help to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Seattle Times reported the Federal Transit Administration announced this week how it would distribute $25 billion included in the recently passed federal coronavirus relief package. The funding is meant to backfill lost funding for transit systems and help cover extra cleaning costs, as ridership plummets and tax revenues sink.
The federal funding in the latest aid package can be used for backfilling losses, covering operating costs dating back to Jan. 20 and paying extra cleaning costs — a broader scope than federal funds typically aimed at construction. The money can cover costs such as driver pay, fuel and administrative leave for employees.
The Puget Sound region will get about $538 million, to be distributed to Metro, Sound Transit, Washington State Ferries and some smaller systems including Community Transit and Kitsap Transit.
That’s about triple what the region would get in federal transit funding in a typical year, according to the Puget Sound Regional Council, which will distribute the money. Other cities in Washington will get some help, too, with about $23 million going to Spokane and $9 million to Bellingham. The state will get about $44 million to distribute to transit in rural areas.
Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood lays off hundreds amid virus outbreak
PORTLAND, Ore. — The historic Timberline Lodge has slashed hundreds of jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Timberline Lodge told the state in a mandatory Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification that it laid off 471 employees at its lodge and at the adjacent ski area on Mount Hood, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. According to the notice, the layoffs happened over eight days and ended Tuesday. Employees were told the job cuts would be permanent.
Employers throughout Oregon have announced mass layoffs amid the coronavirus crisis.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an order March 16 barring public gatherings with more than 25 people. On March 23, she issued a stay-at-home order, which forced certain businesses to shutter, including ski resorts. Because of the mandates and the sudden downturn in business, Timberline Lodge officials said they had to make the decision lay off employees at the ski resort and lodge.
Lawsuit claims high winds injured man in portable horse stall
BEND, Ore. — A man is suing the organizers of a 2018 Bend horse show for serious injuries he says he suffered when high winds lifted the portable stall he and his horse were inside and threw them 40 feet.
Jeffrey Ruthhardt filed a $800,000 premises liability claim this week against Allied Show Services and the High Desert Hunter Jumper Association in Deschutes County Circuit Court, the Bend Bulletin reported.
According to the lawsuit, Allied Show Services was responsible for installing the portable horse stalls at the Horse Butte Equestrian Center for the association’s first show of the 2018 season.
The overall tent-like, metal structure contained stalls for 20 horses, according to the lawsuit.
Ruthardt attended the show with his daughter, who was a participant.
Ruthardt was leading his daughter’s horse, Indigo, to their stall when a gust of wind tore it from the ground. Ruthardt, Indigo and all 20 stalls flew through the air and over a fence before crashing down, the lawsuit says.
Ruthardt suffered rib and spine fractures, a broken leg and a concussion that aggravated a previous traumatic brain injury, the lawsuit states.
Indigo survived the flight but hasn’t jumped since, Spencer said. “He still gets spooked in confined spaces.”
Efforts by the newspaper to reach the High Desert Hunter Jumper Association and the Horse Butte Equestrian Center were unsuccessful.
Idaho avalanche kills competitive snowmobiler
IDAHO FALLS — Authorities on Saturday recovered the body of a competitive snowmobiler who was buried in an avalanche in southeastern Idaho.
Robert Kincaid, 46, of Victor, was riding with a group of about 10 people in the Austin Canyon area when the slide happened Friday, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. One rider went for help while the others started searching for Kincaid, whose body was found about 2½ hours later.
Poor weather and rough terrain hampered deputies’ and a search and rescue team’s efforts to recover the body.
Investigators said Kincaid was wearing an avalanche beacon, but it wasn’t activated at the time.
Bonneville County sheriff’s deputy Judd Aeschbacher, who responded to the scene, told the Jackson Hole News & Guide in Jackson, Wyo., that Kincaid triggered the avalanche.
“They were going to head out, and Rob was the first one,” he said. “It’s a chute they use to get out of the canyon they were in, and he was the first one to go.”