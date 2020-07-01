Suspected shoplifter in Spokane detained at gunpoint by citizens
SPOKANE — Two people who pointed handguns at a suspected shoplifter in Washington and threatened to shoot her have received some cautionary advice from police: Be reasonable.
A video posted on Facebook shows a woman being held at gunpoint in her car in Spokane by people who believed she stole from a store Friday.
The Spokesman-Review reported that 36-year-old Annamarie L. Kirkpatrick was cited for shoplifting, a gross misdemeanor.
Video taken by bystanders shows a man and a woman drew their handguns and pointed them at the woman as she sat in her car.
Neither the man nor the woman with a gun have been charged with a crime, according to police.
Under Washington law, any person who aims a firearm at a person, whether loaded or not, is guilty of a gross misdemeanor.
Police spokesman Terry Preuninger said citizens are accountable for the level of force they use.
When police officers use force, it is related to the severity of the incident, Preuninger said.
“We just want to remind people you’ve got to be reasonable and prudent,” Preuninger said. “You have to make sure that the use of force that you’re prepared to use is reasonable in the context of the situation you’re in.”
Searchers find body of skier missing on Mount Rainier
ASHFORD, Wash. — A Seattle man reported missing last week during a skiing trip in Mount Rainier National Park was found Monday along the base of Liberty Ridge.
Local news media reported Matthew Bunker, 28, went missing Friday. The 28-year-old was skiing behind his partner at about 10,400 feet in elevation near Thumb Rock.
Bunker fell in steep terrain and wasn’t found until days later.
The National Park Service’s A-Star B3 helicopter and Mount Rainier National Park climbing rangers made several aerial reconnaissance missions during the search to find Bunker.
Authorities found him at the base of a cliff that is inaccessible by ground or aviation teams. The area’s frequent rock and ice fall poses too high of a risk for rescue personnel to access the location, authorities said.
His parents, Carolyn and Joe Bunker, live in Delavan, Wis., his hometown. Bunker graduated from West Point in 2013 and spent five years in the military.
Authorities are continuing two unrelated searches for Vincent Djie from the Longmire/Van Trump area and Talal Sabbagh in the Paradise area.
Sheriff: Deputy shot suspect who hit him with stolen vehicle
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect who authorities say rammed a police car with a stolen vehicle and then drove toward and hit the deputy, authorities said Tuesday.
The unidentified suspect was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Deputy Brandon Smart did not suffer any apparent injuries in the Monday afternoon altercation, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said.
Smart and other officers were attempting to recover a stolen vehicle from a parking lot at a gas station outside Billings when the suspect rammed the police car and then made contact with Smart, Linder said.
Witnesses said the suspect appeared to be trying to run Smart over when the deputy fired his gun, hitting the suspect once, Linder said.
The stolen vehicle then continued out of the parking lot and eventually crashed into a ditch.
A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Levy failures force fire districts to make cuts
SALEM, Ore. — Fire districts and cities in the Willamette Valley are making budget cuts following voters’ rejection of operating levy increases in the May election.
The Statesman Journal reported the levy failure for Marion County Fire District 1 means a $2.4 million reduction in the department’s operating budget, including $1 million in budget cuts for the upcoming fiscal year that will take the form of laying off three people and other cuts in service.
The Stayton Rural Fire District won’t have to make cuts, but it will have to continue to rely on a dwindling pool of 50 volunteers, down from 60 a decade ago.
The measures looked like sure things when they were filed, but when the pandemic hit, it was too late to pull them from the ballot or modify them. And the consensus is that taxpayers unsure of the future because of economic uncertainty decided against the increases.
“It”s just bad timing,” Stayton Rural Fire District Chief Jack Carriger said.
Stayton City Manager Keith Campbell agreed the timing was bad.
“I think we had internal discussions with the COVID issue and the uncertainty people had and people losing their jobs, it’s a challenging time to go out and say hey, we need support on resources,” Campbell said.
Marion County Fire District 1, which serves 55,000 people over 80 square miles, faces steep cuts after its 99 cent per $1,000 of assessed value levy failed.