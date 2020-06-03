Montana man who was killed in train crash identified
BILLINGS, Mont. — Officials in northeastern Montana released the name of a man who was struck and killed by a passenger train last week.
Rocky Lee Norby, 65, of Sidney, died on impact on Friday, Roosevelt County deputy chief Patrick O’Conner said Tuesday.
The Amtrak train collided with Norby’s tractor as he crossed the tracks on U.S. Highway 2 near Bainville, the Billings Gazette reported.
The train was likely traveling at about 75 mph, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
The railroad crossing does not have crossing arms, Sheriff Jason Fredericks said.
The impact of the crash knocked some of the Amtrak cars off the tracks, but they remained upright. A small fire broke out as a result of the crash.
All 64 passengers aboard the train had mostly minor injuries, Fredericks said. One passenger and three crew members were treated for injuries at a local hospital, Amtrak officials have said.
The railroad tracks were repaired over the weekend and train traffic has resumed, said Courtney Wallace, director of external communications for BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks.
Three new coronavirus deaths in Oregon, cases increase to 4,335
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority has reported three new deaths from the coronavirus, increasing the toll to 157 people, while the number of cases statewide rose to 4,335.
Two Multnomah County women, ages 36 and 66, and an 81-year-old Washington County woman were the most recent people to succumb to the disease, health officials said. All three had underlying medical conditions.
The 36-year-old woman is the youngest person in Oregon to die of complications linked to COVID-19, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
In the last 24 hours, the state also reported 33 new coronavirus cases.
State health officials said at least 13 recent coronavirus cases are linked to an outbreak at Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods in Clackamas County. The risk to the general public from this outbreak, which remains under investigation, is low, officials said.
Two dead, one injured after domestic disturbance in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two people have died and another was injured after a domestic disturbance in Bellevue, Washington state authorities said.
The Bellevue Police Department responded to a call Monday at 11:20 p.m. of domestic disturbance near Interlake High School where officers found a man and a woman with serious injuries, KCPQ-TV reported.
Another man was also found on the scene and had unknown injuries, authorities said. All three were taken to the hospital.
Two of the three have died, both were identified to be in their late 50s, police said.
An investigation is ongoing. One person is in custody.
No further information was immediately available.
Seattle police say report of armed person at hospital false
SEATTLE — Seattle police responded to reports of an armed person at hospital for military veterans Tuesday but later said a witness was mistaken.
The incident was at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System in the southern part of the city. News footage showed a heavy police presence around the medical complex. About an hour after the initial report police said in a Tweet: “It appears this was a case of mistaken identity on the part of the witness. Officers will be clearing the scene shortly.”
FBI investigating triple homicide in Parker
PARKER, Wash. — The FBI is investigating a triple homicide in the Yakima Valley town of Parker.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house in Parker shortly after 6:20 p.m. Monday, according to a story in the Yakima Herald-Republic. Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said three people were fatally shot, and the suspected shooter has been taken into custody.
Federal investigators are taking the lead in the case because the suspect is a tribal citizen.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the victims were two men and a woman, and autopsies are being scheduled. Curtice is waiting to complete notification of the victims’ relatives before releasing names.
Their deaths bring the total number of homicides in Yakima County this year to 20.