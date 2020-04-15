Aircraft to spray for invasive moths in parts of Washington
WOODWAY, Wash. — An airplane has been scheduled to drop insecticide in Washington to stop the spread of an invasive moth and to prevent forest foliage damage, state officials said.
The Washington state Department of Agriculture announced about 2 square miles in Woodway and an Everett neighborhood will be sprayed from as much as 200 feet in the air, the Daily Herald reported Monday.
The $300,000 effort could take place between now and June depending on weather conditions and the moths’ hatching season, officials said. Federal funds are expected to cover about 80 percent of the cost.
The Hokkaido gypsy moths native to Asia arrived in Snohomish County forests last year. They are believed to have come on a cargo ship from an infested area across the Pacific Ocean, experts said.
“This is really bad because they’re very destructive to environment in the U.S.,” department spokeswoman Karla Salp said. “They’ll basically eat anything that is around.”
Gypsy moths first arrived in the United States in 1869 and were first detected in Washington state in 1974.
“The good news is that we have been trapping for over 40 years and we’ve prevented them thus far from getting established in Washington,” Salp said.
Oregon man charged with participating in $65 million tax evasion scheme
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 38-year-old Beaverton man is accused of evading more than $65 million in employment and income taxes by paying Portland-area construction workers and subcontractors in cash.
Victor Hugo Lopez-Diaz and conspirators cashed about $185 million in payroll checks at check-cashing businesses and paid workers in cash, while filing false corporation, payroll and individual tax returns, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth Uram and Gavin Bruce said in a Tuesday complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Portland.
The alleged massive tax evasion scheme continued from 2014 through February 2018, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The construction companies were involved in residential real estate projects in the Portland area, the complaint says.
Lopez-Diaz is charged with one count of conspiring to commit tax evasion and two counts of filing false tax returns. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 21. It wasn’t immediately known if Lopez-Dias has a lawyer to comment for him.
Oregon’s U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams called the case one of the largest tax evasion schemes ever prosecuted in the state.
Police arrest driver for DUI in fatal Washington crash
STANWOOD, Wash. — A Washington driver was arrested on drunken driving charges after authorities accused him of crashing into a tree, killing the passenger, deputies said.
The Snohomish County deputies responded to a report of a serious crash in north Stanwood on Monday around 3:40 p.m., KOMO-TV reported Monday.
The driver was found seriously injured after being ejected from the car and a female passenger was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.
A Snohomish County medical examiner later identified the woman as 20-year-old Ceanna J. Diller.
The driver was taken to a Mount Vernon hospital, where authorities said he told detectives he drank four beers before the crash, and swerved off the road to avoid hitting a small animal.
Investigators believe the driver was going about 80 mph on a street with a posted 35 mph speed limit.
The driver is being held in the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide.
An investigation is ongoing.
Man convicted of stabbing sent to psychiatric hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 27-year-old man who stabbed a Portland resident 17 times after the resident asked him not to camp in the neighborhood has been sentenced to treatment at the Oregon State Hospital.
Todd Schneider could be under the supervision of state mental health officials at the state psychiatric hospital or while living in the community for as long as 20 years, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He said he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, according to court papers.
The stabbing happened May 27, 2018, when Kasey Lebechuck, 65, saw Schneider setting up camp in a field within blocks of Lebechuck’s home, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Schneider responded by saying he needed to grab his cellphone, the affidavit said. Instead, Schneider grabbed a hunting knife and attacked Lebechuck, stabbing him first in the forehead between the eyes, authorities said.
Police found Lebechuck lying in the doorway of a nearby home — where he stumbled for help and the people inside the home saw him through their doorbell camera. He survived the attack.
Schneider told a psychologist who interviewed him after his arrest that he thought people were following him. He acknowledged that some of his perceptions could be shaped by his schizophrenia.
On March 30, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras found Schneider guilty except for insanity on the charges of attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.