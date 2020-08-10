Boat explodes on Columbia River, injuring two
PORTLAND — Two people have been injured in an explosion aboard a boat on the Columbia River along the Washington-Oregon border.
Local news media reported a Vancouver fire boat responded to reports of the explosion shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. Emergency crews extinguished the blaze on the 19-foot ski boat and burning fuel that was on the water.
The two victims suffered burns and other injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Suspect held in shooting death in Billings parking lot
BILLINGS, Mont. — Police in Billings say they’ve apprehended a suspect in fatal shooting at a Dairy Queen parking lot.
The unidentified victim was shot early Saturday afternoon and died at the scene in the city’s West End area, police said. A suspect was apprehended after he called police to turn himself in.
It’s one of at least nine homicides in Montana’s largest city since late April, the Billings Gazette reported.
‘Substantial’ pier shift closes Seattle’s Waterfront Park
SEATTLE — Seattle officials closed the downtown Waterfront Park this week after discovering a pier had shifted several inches, leaving a gap between the pier and land.
The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation received a report Wednesday of a waterline failure and possible shifting at Pier 58, between University and Pike streets next to the Seattle Aquarium and Great Wheel. Structural engineers determined the shift was “substantial” Thursday, and the park was closed off with fencing and barricades.
The 50-year-old pier was slated for replacement in 2022 as part of the larger post-Viaduct waterfront redesign, and is currently in design stage. The Parks Department said in a statement that “natural forces have accelerated” its deterioration, and plans for the pier are being reevaluated.
Parks Department spokesperson Rachel Schulkin said there is not yet a solid cost estimate for the project, which would be funded through a tax on downtown property owners for the city’s waterfront plan.
The city declined to pursue repairs recommended in 2006 because of cost and plans for changing the waterfront area, and instead put in place load restrictions, according to the pier’s most recent evaluation in 2016 by Seattle Structural, an engineering firm.
The city has been monitoring the pier for shifts to see when “replacement may become urgent,” according to the Parks Department. Crews repaired transition plates at the pier last year and in 2017.
Seattle Structural warned in 2006 and 2011 that it was likely a failure would eventually close the park, but in 2016 said it was confident the park could stay open while the replacement was planned, as long as the pier was off-limits to vehicles. It said that without repairs, an earthquake or large wind event could cause sections of the pier to collapse vertically.
Another public pier that is being replaced, Pier 62, is expected to open later this year.
Fire damages Battle Ground, Wash., home
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A Battle Ground home was damaged in a fire Friday.
Clark County Fire District 3 crews were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to 603 N.W. 16th St.
The first arriving engine found a ranch-style home with flames spreading up its side and into the attic, said Fire Marshal Chris Drone.
Firefighters forced their way onto the property through a side gate in the fence and quickly doused the flames from the exterior of the home, Drone said.
The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes, but in that short time, it had caused an estimated $100,000 damage to the house and its contents.
The specific cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to be accidental, Drone said. No one was inside the home during the fire, and there were no reported injuries. Two dogs were unharmed.
Demonstrators gather ahead of Seattle police votes
SEATTLE — Demonstrators have started gathering in Seattle ahead of coming votes by city officials on reduced funding for police.
Hundreds of people including pro-police supporters and counter-protesters assembled opposite city hall Sunday afternoon.
The Seattle City Council last week in a unanimous preliminary vote decided to reduce the police department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. Final votes are expected this week.
Reduced funding for police has been pushed by demonstrators in Seattle and in other cities across the U.S. following George Floyd’s killing in police custody in Minneapolis.
The amendments approved by the city council last week would save only about $3 million of the departments $400 million annual budget this year. But council members said they want to send a message.
Seattle’s mayor and police chief have opposed the budget changes.
Supporters of the proposals say policing money be reallocated to other public safety approaches, housing, social services and programs led by Black people.