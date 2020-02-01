Officials identify victims who died in Montana car, school bus collision
BILLINGS, Mont. — Officials in southeastern Montana have released the names of the two people who died when the car they were in collided with a school bus on icy roads on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.
The Rosebud County coroner’s office said the crash Thursday morning east of Lame Deer killed Aubree Elizabeth Nielsen Wallery, 28, and her father, Steven John Wallery, 59, both from Billings, the Billings Gazette reported.
The Montana Highway Patrol said Aubree Wallery was eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 and going downhill on a slope that curved to the right when her car crossed the center line and collided with the westbound bus at about 6:45 a.m.
There were three people on the bus from Busby, including one student, the patrol said. All three were taken to a clinic as a precaution, Sheriff Allen Fulton said Thursday. One person on the bus was injured, the patrol report said.
WSP investigate death of transient woman
YAKIMA — Washington state authorities have started an investigation near railroad tracks in Yakima after a 58-year-old woman was found dead.
A man walking near the railroad tracks Thursday discovered the woman’s topless body with severe injuries to her face and head, Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
It is unclear if the woman was killed by the tracks, or if she was killed elsewhere and dumped, Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said.
Police believe the transient woman was killed late Wednesday or early Thursday, Seely said.
Yakima Police crisis responders recognized the woman from pictures and have yet to identify her pending notification of her family, authorities said.
Drone aircraft was used to take aerial photos of the crime scene and the department is seeking security camera video from nearby businesses that might provide clues as to what happened, authorities said.
An autopsy on the woman is scheduled for Tuesday, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement, authorities said.
Man sentenced to 10 years for molesting child
TACOMA — A 26-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child.
U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said Charles Evan Crawford was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Tacoma after being found guilty at a bench trial of molesting the child while he was watching the child in 2016 at a duplex on Joint Base Lewis McChord while other adults ran errands.
After Crawford was supervising the children, they reported the molestation to other adults, and the child was forensically interviewed at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.
Crawford was arrested in 2016 and formally charged. He was convicted in 2019. Once he completes his sentence, he must register as a sex offender.
Police arrest three teens for crime spree running from Spokane-to-Bellevue
SPOKANE — Three teenage girls are under arrest in Bellevue after a crime spree that began last week in Spokane.
The Spokesman-Review reported the spree began Jan. 24, when the trio allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Spokane and drove it across the state.
The Bellevue Police Department said the girls, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, arrived the next day in Seattle, where they are accused of theft, robbery, assault and a hit-and-run.
On Sunday morning, the suspects eluded police in a high-speed chase across Interstate 90.
Shortly after, police said the girls robbed a woman in a parking lot in Bellevue.
Police said the girls knocked the woman down and ran over her arm. Then the girls bought gas and got their nails done at a nearby salon, all using the victim’s credit card.
Bellevue police were able to track the teenagers down and arrest them, before the girls could finish getting manicures.
Washington man pleads guilty to 2017 shooting death
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 24-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder for his role in the 2017 shooting death of another man.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported Issac Manuel Carrasco Jr. is the last of four men to plead guilty in the death of 38-year-old Jason Boyes of Mount Vernon, who was shot Aug. 1, 2017, while watching TV in his apartment.
Prosecutors have said that Carrasco, although not the one who pulled the trigger, played the largest role in Boyes’ death because he was the one who knew Boyes and made the plan for the apparent robbery.
The other three men involved in the shooting — Hayden John Allen Picaman, Angel Lopez-Rueda and Christian Eden Flores — are serving prison sentences for their roles in Boyes’ death.
Prosecutors are recommending Carrasco be sentenced to 17 years in prison. He is to be sentenced Wednesday.