Yakama Nation gets more than $400,000 for fish recovery projects
YAKIMA — An American Indian tribe in Washington has received a state grant to fund recovery projects aimed at improving the conditions of threatened steelhead trout species in the region.
The Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board has awarded $414,000 to the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation for three habitat restoration projects, Yakima Herald-Republic reported Wednesday.
The projects include adding logs in the waterways to give fish a place to rest, feed and hide from predators, board officials said. There are also plans to plant native trees and shrub whose shade would cool the water and whose roots would stop soil from entering the water, officials said.
City growth has destroyed many of the places salmon used to live and has contributed to declining steelhead populations, officials said.
The fish are part of the Yakama Nation’s cultural history, tribal officials said.
Project funding was part of $26.1 million awarded by the board in December to county-based projects led by watershed-based groups including tribes, local governments, organizations and citizens, officials said.
No charges for teen boy who fatally stabbed another at mall
UNION GAP, Wash. — Prosecutors say they won’t press charges against a teenage boy who fatally stabbed another teenager at an eastern Washington mall last summer.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Friday that the death of Davis Reyes Jr. was a “clear-cut case of self-defense,” according to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The decision is based on evidence found in a months-long investigation by the Union Gap police department, which included surveillance video from the Valley Mall and cellphone video of the fight in a restroom between the two boys July 6.
Authorities said a 15-year-old boy identified by his initials as T.C. were with two friends when Reyes confronted him for wearing a Houston Rockets hat and red shirt.
The color red is associated with Norteño gangs while Reyes, 16, and his group of four others were wearing blue, which is associated with Sureño street gangs.
The group in blue was seen following T.C. and his friends though a department store and into a public restroom.
Cellphone video shows they attacked T.C., who then pulled out a knife and stabbed Reyes as the group in blue threatened to pull a gun.
No injuries after airplane lands off runway at Paine Field
EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say no one was hurt after a small airplane landed off the runway at Paine Field outside of Seattle.
KIRO-TV reported the single-engine plane’s landing gear collapsed as it was coming in north of the main runway in Everett about 11 a.m. Sunday.
The plane landed off the runway and onto the grass.
Five mountain lion attacks on dogs in central Idaho community
HAILEY, Idaho — Authorities say there have been five mountain lion attacks that have killed or injured dogs in the same central Idaho community in the past week.
The Idaho State Journal reported a Labrador retriever was attacked early Saturday morning near Hailey after its owners let the dog outside in their unfenced backyard.
It marked the fifth case in the Wood River Valley in the span of a week, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The Labrador has since recovered and returned home, but at least three other dogs have died.
The state said there’s been an increasing number of predators in the area because elk and mule deer can now be found there year-round.
Active search suspended for Oregon woman missing one week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have suspended the active search for a woman last seen with her boyfriend a week ago outside of Portland, Ore.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that it would continue to investigate Allyson Watterson’s disappearance but it had exhausted all physical leads after scouring 1,600 acres of rural land near North Plains over the past week.
The 20-year-old woman was first reported missing Dec. 23 by her boyfriend’s father, Don Garland, who claimed Watterson and Benjamin Garland were hiking when the couple became separated in the woods.
The father said they went out searching for her that day instead of immediately reporting her missing because Benjamin Garland had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He has since pleaded not guilty to unrelated charges of theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Meanwhile, Misty Watterson, Allyson’s mother, has said that her daughter and the boyfriend had been in North Plains to visit a friend when their car broke down and that the two got separated as they left to go get help.
But investigators said there’s no evidence to support either of those accounts and that the delay in reporting her missing was concerning.