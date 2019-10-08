Body of missing woman found in western Idaho
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Police in southwestern Idaho say a 41-year-old woman missing since late September has been found dead in rural Washington County.
The Fruitland Police Department said a hunter found the vehicle driven by Sarah Stepp in a rural area Saturday afternoon, and search and rescue crews found her body a couple of hours later. Police said there are no signs of foul play.
Stepp, a mother of three from Fruitland, was last seen Sept. 26. She was described as “gravely disabled.”
In a prepared statement the Fruitland Police Department thanked the Washington County Sheriff for assistance in the case, and offered condolences to Stepp’s family.
Harlem replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day
BILLINGS, Mont. — Harlem’s city council has voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.
The Billings Gazette reported Harlem passed a resolution Sept. 9 to join Missoula, Bozeman and Helena as Montana cities that have changed the name of the federal holiday that will be marked next Monday.
Harlem is located just outside the Fort Belknap Reservation.
Columbus Day recognizes Christopher Columbus, whose 1492 voyage spurred European colonization of the Americas. American Indians say celebrating Columbus ignores the atrocities and violence inflicted on their ancestors.
Missoula and Bozeman adopted Indigenous Peoples Day in 2016 and the Helena City Commission followed in June 2019.
Wife of Benton County sheriff files for divorce
KENNEWICK — The wife of Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher has filed for divorce and accused him of strangling her during a fight over his alleged extramarital affair.
The Tri-City Herald reported Monica Hatcher filed for divorce in September.
On Friday she filed for a temporary protection order against Jerry Hatcher, claiming she is a victim of domestic violence.
As part of the protection order, she asked that her husband be required to surrender all guns, other weapons and concealed pistol licenses. That request was granted.
Jerry Hatcher must also move out of the couple’s home and stay at least 1,000 feet from his wife when she is at home or work.
They have been married since 2011.
Man accused of exposing himself outside store arrested
KEIZER, Ore. — A 20-year-old Keizer man has been arrested for public indecency after police say he exposed himself to people outside a grocery store on several occasions.
Local news media reported Lizandro Garcia-Guzman was arrested near a Keizer Safeway Wednesday.
Keizer police investigated after hearing from a witness. Police said Garcia-Guzman told them he also exposed himself to strangers at the same Safeway Sept. 26 and Sept. 29.
Manhattan man charged in pedestrian hit-and-run death
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Gallatin County man is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence in the hit-and-run death of a 76-year-old man who was out for an evening walk southeast of Manhattan.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported 35-year-old Michael Leo Moreno of Manhattan also was charged Monday with evidence tampering and leaving the scene of Saturday’s crash. His bail was set at $100,000.
Investigators said Moreno and his passenger, 23-year-old Daniel Sifuentes of Belgrade, fled the scene, hid the car and reported a hitchhiker had stolen it at gunpoint. Sifuentes is charged with obstructing justice.