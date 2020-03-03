Authorities try to identify body found in Missouri River
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Authorities are working to identify a body that was found in the Missouri River near Great Falls.
The body of an unidentified male was found near Rainbow Dam on Sunday, Cascade County sheriff’s officials said in a statement on Monday.
The body will be taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula to determine the identity and the cause of death, according to the statement.
Rock slab near Yakima is sliding but slowing over time
YAKIMA, Wash. — A rock slab from a ridge is continuing to slide, but the rate of its descent has slowed over time, officials said.
A section of Rattlesnake Ridge continues to slide at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per week, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
State and county officials and scientists began monitoring the slide in October 2017 when a crack was spotted in the ridge near Union Gap, about 4 miles south of Yakima.
Horace Ward of the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management said the latest sensor network readings indicate the slowest point of the 200-foot-deep slide is moving about 0.15 feet per week.
The fastest slide area is moving about 3 inches weekly, Ward said.
Stephen Reidel, a Washington State University adjunct geology professor, said the slide is likely to halt before reaching Interstate 82 or the Yakima River.
Rocks from the slide falling into the Columbia Asphalt quarry are likely to form a buttress that will stop its advance, Reidel said.
Yellowstone begins bison captures
Yellowstone National Park has started capturing bison migrating outside the park and will hold them in pens for possible slaughter as part of a population reduction program, officials said Monday.
The annual operation began Sunday and by mid-day Monday six bison had been captured as they entered the Gardiner Basin along the Yellowstone-Montana border, park spokeswoman Linda Veress said.
State and federal officials want to reduce Yellowstone’s bison herds by as many as 900 animals this winter under an agreement intended to shield Montana’s cattle industry from the disease brucellosis.
State says Montana schools must test water for lead content
KALISPELL, Mont. — Montana schools must test drinking water for lead content following state rule changes related to school health, officials said.
Schools may begin in March with a December 2021 deadline to complete testing, The Daily Inter Lake reported Sunday.
Schools are required to test all fixtures providing water for human consumption or food preparation including sinks, drinking fountains and water bottle refill stations.
State officials encouraged elementary schools to begin testing first because young, developing children are particularly vulnerable to lead exposure.
Schools are required to test once every three years or submit requests for alternative schedules.
Test results will be published online as they become available, Greg Montgomery of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends school drinking fountains not exceed lead concentration levels of more than 1 part per billion.