Woman arrested on suspicion of trying to kill neighbor
SEQUIM, Wash. — A 48-year-old Sequim woman has been arrested on investigation of attempted murder charges after her neighbor was assaulted and had his neck cut.
The Peninsula Daily News reported Clallam County Fire District 3 medics responded to a medical emergency at a Sequim apartment complex Tuesday evening.
Sequim Police Department Staff Sgt. Sean Madison said medics found a 58-year-old man who had been assaulted.
Police detained Larisa Dietz at the scene and arrested her Wednesday.
Dietz was booked into the Clallam County jail for investigation of attempted second degree murder, burglary and assault. It wasn’t known if she has a lawyer.
Madison said the victim was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and remains in stable condition.
Madison said the two knew each other, and police are investigating the nature of the relationship.
Authorities arrest fugitive rapist after he cut off GPS tracker
TACOMA — Authorities say a convicted rapist who was released from prison Saturday has been arrested in Enumclaw after cutting off his GPS tracker.
The News Tribune reported when 41-year-old Ronald Clayton was released from prison he told authorities he planned to stay at the Tacoma Rescue Mission.
Sometime between then and Monday, authorities said Clayton cut off the GPS ankle bracelet that reported his location.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Clayton was arrested Thursday morning.
The Seattle Times reported court document show Clayton was convicted of rape and assault when he was 16 and has since been convicted of crimes including failure to register as a felony sex offender and having a controlled substance.
Authorities arrest 78-year-old man in Montana fatal shooting
POLSON, Mont. — Montana authorities say a 78-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in a fatal shooting initially reported as an accident.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said in a statement Thursday that the victim, 65-year-old Jim E. Lewis, and the suspect, James S. Deaton, lived in the same home in Ronan.
Bell said officers responded to a report of an accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon east of Ronan, but investigators determined it was a possible homicide. The victim’s body was taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy.
Caregiver arrested in connection with scalding bath death
BOISE — A former caregiver has been arrested in Southern California in connection with the death of a disabled Boise man who was left in a scalding bath.
The Boise Police Department said U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Omar Hamadi on Tuesday in San Diego, Calif.. Prosecutors charged Hamadi with felony abuse, exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult after 38-year-old Benjamin Reed was badly burned in a scalding bath. Reed, who had advanced Huntington’s disease, died of his injuries May 27. Prosecutors said Hamadi was working as a caregiver for Reed at the time.
Hamadi has not been extradited from California, and he has not yet entered a plea.
Sheriff’s office arrests two in murder near Auburn
SEATTLE — The King County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men it believes were involved in the killing of a 16-year-old boy whose body was found in the Green River near Auburn last month.
The Seattle Times reported a 20-year-old man was arrested in Federal Way on Tuesday, and a 28-year-old man was arrested there Wednesday following a tense moment in which he pulled out a gun and was shot at by a SWAT officer.
Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott said the man was not struck by the gunfire.
Detectives believe Juan Carlos Con Guzman, a student at Mt. Rainier High School in Des Moines, was at a secluded location with the suspects Sept. 10.
They believe the 20-year-old suspect hit Con Guzman with his hands, feet and a baseball bat and the 28-year-old suspect hacked at Con Guzman’s neck with a machete.
Potato, onion, sweet corn farmers rush amid early freeze
BOISE — An early deep freeze has Idaho potato and onion farmers rushing to harvest crops or hoping the buried vegetables will survive the frozen nights this week.
Travis Blacker with the Idaho Potato Commission said an estimated 15 percent to 20 percent of Idaho’s potato crop remained in the ground Wednesday. The Idaho Department of Agriculture said onion growers are in similar straits and working overtime to finish the harvest. Other crops at risk include sweet corn and dry beans.
Blacker said harvesting during freezing temperatures can hurt the quality of the potatoes, and rushing can lead to accidents.
National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Wojcik said a low pressure system from Canada is causing the high winds, low temperatures and snow. He said Boise’s temperatures were about 20 degrees below average on Wednesday.