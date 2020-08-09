Spokane police shoot suspect in cellphone store robberies
SPOKANE — A suspect in a string of recent robberies is expected to survive his injuries after being shot late Friday by two Spokane police officers, a police news release said.
The Spokesman-Review said the injured suspect was not identified.
Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Friday to a report that a suspect in a number of armed robberies at local cellphone stores was in northeast Spokane, the release said. The suspect and another man are believed to have robbed three stores last week, police said.
Police found one of the two robbery suspects in a car with an uninvolved person. The suspect also had a warrant for escaping community custody on an unrelated first-degree robbery conviction, the release said.
When officers moved in to detain the robbery suspect, police said they saw a firearm. The other person in the car left the car, the news release said.
Officers tried to de-escalate the situation before shooting the man, the release said. He was detained and then taken to a local hospital. He’s expected to survive, police said.
Police said they found a firearm in the suspect’s car.
Man arrested after allegedly punching 72-year-old veteran in the face
SPOKANE — Spokane police say they’ve arrested the man accused of breaking a 72-year-old veteran’s jaw in a hotel lobby.
Local news media reported Spokane police said Cody P. Hansen, 35, was arrested at a home after receiving an anonymous tip. Hansen will remain in the Spokane County Jail until he can be taken back to King County.
The victim told police he made a comment to Hansen’s girlfriend about not wearing a mask before being attacked. Hansen allegedly punched the 72-year-old, partially disabled veteran in the face multiple times.
King County prosecutors have charged Hansen with second-degree assault. His bail was set at $10,000 for the assault arrest.
Hansen also has a warrant for his arrest from Alaska for drugs charges.
Seven people cited for illegal entry of the Crater Lake caldera
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Seven people were cited for illegally entering the Crater Lake caldera, creating a hazardous situation and putting park staff at risk, officials said Saturday.
Local news media reported Crater Lake National Park staff received a report Friday afternoon of multiple visitors in the caldera between Rim Village and Discovery Point. Law enforcement staff responded quickly to attempt to locate them, the park said.
Park officials said the Cleetwood Trail is the only safe and legal way to access the shore of Crater Lake.
“Climbing in the caldera at any other location is strictly prohibited,” officials said. “The slopes are very unstable, and through the years, visitors have been seriously injured or even killed by illegally entering the caldera.”
Rescue staff rappelled over the edge of the caldera to look for the individuals and provide technical rescue assistance if needed. Jackson County Search and Rescue was deployed. Lake research staff was called in to the lake to launch a boat for a possible rescue from the shore.
The group was eventually spotted near the shoreline below Rim Village. Seven people climbed out on their own and were cited. No one was injured.
Police report two separate shootings in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to reports of two shootings that happened in the span of 10 minutes Friday night.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the victims in both shootings were taken to the hospital and one victim, shot multiple times, had injuries that are considered life-threatening.
Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police responded to a shooting near North Interstate Avenue and North Thunderbird Way. They found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were life-threatening, police said.
No arrests were made and police did not release any information about possible suspects.
Just after 9:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting at an apartment on North Marine Drive. A woman with a gunshot wound was found at the scene and taken to a hospital in an ambulance.
Driver hospitalized after crashing truck into middle school
LAUREL, Mont. — A pickup truck crashed into the Laurel Middle School, damaging the building and sending the driver to the hospital.
Local news media reported the truck went through the front entrance of the school around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Witnesses told police the vehicle went into reverse at the intersection of East Eighth Street and Washington Avenue. The driver then gunned it, going over the curb onto the lawn, over another curb and lawn before hitting the building.