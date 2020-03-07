Man charged in fatal Missoula hit-and-run
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities have identified the suspected driver and the victim in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Missoula earlier this week.
Robert Charles Nelson, 34, was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident in which a person was killed.
He told investigators he did not know what he hit on Tuesday morning and panicked because he was driving without a license. Police found his damaged car behind a business where Nelson worked.
Nelson has not entered a plea and remains jailed with his bail set at $10,000.
Nelson acknowledged hitting the pedestrian, but later said he thought the person may have intentionally jumped out in front of the car, court records said.
The Missoula County coroner’s office on Friday identified the pedestrian as Johnny Lee Burns, 63, of Missoula.
Democrat leaves Montana U.S. Senate race after 16 days
HELENA, Mont. — A Bozeman fly fishing guide who announced late last month that he would seek the Democratic nomination in Montana’s U.S. Senate race said Friday he is dropping out of the race.
Josh Seckinger said he was leaving after 16 days to endorse Gov. Steve Bullock. Seckinger never filed as a candidate with the Secretary of State’s office.
Bullock, who was unsuccessful in a crowded Democratic presidential primary last year, has not announced his candidacy for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines. However a person close to him told the Associated Press that he is considering running. The filing deadline is Monday.
On Thursday, Libertarian Eric Fulton of Whitefish filed to seek his party’s nomination in the Senate race.
The other Democratic candidates are Cora Neumann of Bozeman, who has worked in public health, economic development and public lands conservation; Liberian refugee and Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins; Navy veteran and energy field engineer John Mues of Loma; and physicist and mathematician Mike Knoles of Bozeman.
Daniel Larson, a hardware store manager from Stevensville, has filed to challenge Daines in the Republican primary.
Montana state spelling bee moves to Bozeman from Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana’s state spelling bee has moved to Bozeman this year and will be held at Montana State University after more than a decade in Billings.
The announcement comes after the event’s main sponsor, Lee Enterprises, dropped out, creating an opening for another organization to take over, the Billings Gazette reported.
“After being a strong supporter of the bee for decades, we decided to give other organizations an opportunity to sponsor it,” said Dave Worstell, publisher of the Billings Gazette, which is owned by Lee Enterprises.
Montana Television Network picked up the spelling bee, which is owned and operated by the Scripps National Spelling Bee, event Director Matthew Henry said, adding that the network is comprised of nine stations statewide that are owned by the E.W. Scripps Co.
The Treasure State Spelling Bee is scheduled for March 14, and the winner will travel to Washington D.C., to compete in the national competition in May.
Landslide blocks freight rail line in eastern Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. — A landslide was blocking a BNSF Railway freight line in eastern Montana on Friday.
The slide happened at about 10 p.m. Wednesday about 10 miles west of Miles City, BNSF Railway spokeswoman Maia LaSalle said.
Dirt covered about 800 feet of railway that runs along the Yellowstone River. Crews were still working Friday to clear the tracks; however, the slide activity has not been stabilized, LaSalle said.
Freight traffic was being re-routed around the blockage on Montana Rail Link tracks.
The track that is blocked is part of a path that connects trains from North and South Dakota to southern routes through the Powder River region into Wyoming, the Billings Gazette reported.
No trains were in the area at the time of the slide and no injuries have been reported, BNSF said.
Authorities arrest armed man on Bellevue College campus
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man was arrested for allegedly brandishing his gun at Bellevue College, an episode that shut down the campus.
The Seattle Times reported Bellevue police arrived on campus around 5 p.m. Thursday after someone reported the man said he was in trouble and needed help, said police spokeswoman Meeghan Black.
Black said the man was “obviously in crisis,” and indicated that he was carrying a gun.
“It doesn’t appear there was a threat, but he brandished the weapon,” Black said.
Police negotiated with the man for more than five hours until they took him into custody at around 10:30 p.m. The college reopened shortly after that. The police said no one was hurt. Black said officials didn’t believe the public was in danger.