Man sentenced for stealing $720,000 from family
FAIRFIELD, Mont. — A judge has sentenced a Fairfield man to more than two years in prison after he admitted to posing as a financial services manager to steal about $720,000 from a Montana family.
Michael Lee Van Auken, 41, pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, money laundering and filing a false tax return.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced Van Auken to 28 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Morris also ordered him to pay about $719,000 restitution to the family and $165,200 restitution to the IRS.
Van Auken formed business entities to hide his embezzlement from the family, offering to provide investment opportunities, file personal and business taxes and create wealth management plans, prosecutors said. He misrepresented himself to the family by saying he received a law degree and an accounting degree.
Van Auken said he would invest the family’s money into a new drill bit for oil drilling and fracking industries, but instead invested the money in foreign currency trading in an attempt to repay the funds owed, prosecutors said.
Investigators found he failed to provide the services promised and used the money for personal expenses. Investigators also discovered he owed more than $165,000 in taxes from 2013 to 2015.
Seattle to permanently shut 20 miles of streets to most vehicles
SEATTLE — Almost 20 miles of Seattle streets will permanently close to most vehicles by the end of May, Mayor Jenny Durkan said Thursday.
The streets had been closed temporarily to provide more space for people to walk and bike at a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic, the Seattle Times reported.
Now the closures will remain even after Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order is lifted.
The Seattle Department of Transportation will replace the temporary closure signs on the so-called Stay Healthy Streets with permanent markings, guiding drivers to other routes.
The program, which has rolled out in phases, has been implemented in the Aurora-Licton Springs, Ballard, Central District, West Seattle, Greenwood, Othello, Rainier Beach and Beacon Hill neighborhoods.
Residents, delivery drivers, garbage and recycling workers and emergency response vehicles can continue to use the streets.
Magistrate: BIA officer owes damages for impregnating woman
BILLINGS, Mont. — A federal magistrate is recommending a former Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officer pay $1.6 million to the woman he coerced into sex and impregnated while he was on duty.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan made the recommendation in a lawsuit filed against Dana Bullcoming, the Billings Gazette reported.
Cavan’s recommendations include nearly $252,000 for the cost of raising the child, $360,000 for the woman’s altered life course and $1 million for pain and suffering.
The woman had filed a lawsuit, which also named the BIA, seeking $7 million to $15 million in damages. A judge ruled the BIA could not be sued because Bullcoming’s actions were beyond the scope of his duties. The woman is appealing that decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Attorney John Heenan said his client “feels very validated, regardless of whether or not we’re able to collect on it.”
The recommendation must be reviewed by a U.S. District Court judge.
Bullcoming is serving a three-year prison term after pleading guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law.
During an interaction with law enforcement in October 2015, Bullcoming threatened to call social services and arrest the woman for child endangerment because she was intoxicated. She said she would lose her new job if she were arrested and Bullcoming said “something had to be done.” The woman asked Bullcoming if he meant sex, and he said yes, court records said.
Oregon Shakespeare Festival cancels fall season because of virus
ASHLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, a major tourist draw in southern Oregon, is canceling its fall season because of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement, the festival noted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown recently said that large gatherings wouldn’t happen in the state until at least late September. The company’s season was to begin Sept. 8.
“The health and safety of our entire Ashland community, including artists, staff, volunteers, patrons, and Festival partners, is our highest priority,” Nataki Garrett, OSF artistic director, said.
The festival urged 2020 ticketholders to donate tickets or consider a voucher for use in 2021.
The Tony Award-winning Oregon Shakespeare Festival is among the oldest and largest professional nonprofit theaters in the nation. It prides itself on offering outdoor showings of Shakespeare’s plays performed in a venue similar to what his contemporary audiences would have experienced, but it also offers other types of theater in indoor performance halls.