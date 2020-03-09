Plastic bag ban passes House in Washington
OLYMPIA — Single-use plastic bags would be banned in Washington to encourage reusable bags starting next year, and stores would be required to charge 8 cents for paper bags, under a bill that passed the House on Saturday.
Critics complained that charging customers for paper bags, and charging a sales tax if they needed multiple paper bags, would anger voters. But supporters said the change would help the environment by removing plastic that is sometimes discarded and eventually finds its way into streams, rivers and the ocean, and provides a boost for the timber industry by increasing the demand for paper bags.
“We really struggle to keep our little mill towns open,” Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, said. “This breathes new life and opportunity into them.”
The bill passed on a 67-29 vote and was sent to the Senate to approve changes from the version that passed that chamber. It would take effect Jan. 1, 2021.
Tacoma school closes after staff member tests positive for coronavirus
TACOMA — Mary Lyon Elementary in Tacoma will be closed today and Tuesday after a staff member tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Carla Santorno was notified by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department of the case Saturday afternoon.
“After consultation with the Health Department, Superintendent Santorno is following the Director of Health Dr. Anthony Chen’s recommendation to close Lyon for two to five days to allow time for the Health Department to identify people on campus who may have an exposure risk,” the district said in a statement on its website.
There will be no classes or before or after school activities today and Tuesday at Mary Lyon only. All other Tacoma schools will be under regular operations.
The district also will use the closure time to clean the school.
Police identify suspect killed during shootout
RIVERSIDE, Wash. — A man killed Tuesday after he allegedly shot at law enforcement officers and they returned fire has been identified as 39-year-old Ryan E. Bass.
No officers were injured, according to a news release from the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. The three involved with the shooting were placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.
Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies and an Omak Police detective had made contact with Bass in his vehicle shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Main Street, the news release said. Bass had a felony warrant out for his arrest.
Bass fired several rounds at the officers, and the detective and two deputies fired back, according to the press release. Officers performed CPR on him until EMS arrived, and he later died at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley requested that the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit take over the case. The team is comprised of the Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan sheriffs’ offices, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments, and Washington State Patrol, which is the lead agency in this investigation.
Wenatchee Police Detective Sgt. Nathan Hahn said he wasn’t sure what Bass’ warrant was for and could not comment on the type of gun he allegedly used or how many times and where he was shot.
Hahn said the names of the officers involved should soon be released. He wasn’t sure how long the investigation might take.
Wet February brings Montana snowpack up to normal and above
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Mountain snow moisture is near to above normal in Montana.
Record-setting snow in February made up for dry weather in November and December, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
Statewide, snow moisture was 137 percent of normal compared to just 93 percent of normal around this time last year, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Water Supply Outlook Report for March 1.
Precipitation and temperatures over the remainder of winter and into spring will be critical for determining how much water will be available for irrigation and other uses this year, NRCS water supply scientist Lucas Zukiewicz said.
“Streamflow prospects for spring and summer look to be near or slightly above average at this time due to the healthy snowpack totals we have in the mountains,” Zukiewicz said in a release.
Snowpack in the Gallatin River headwaters was 120 percent of normal, while snow feeding the Madison River was 99 percent of normal.
Snowpack for the Upper Yellowstone drainage was 115 percent of normal. Jefferson River basin snowpack was at 113 percent.