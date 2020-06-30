Montana officials searching for Idaho man in Glacier park
KALISPELL, Mont. — Search and rescue teams looking for a missing Idaho man in western Montana have discovered his vehicle in Glacier National Park, Flathead County officials said.
George Calvin Adams, 77, had been staying at a guest ranch in Kalispell. He left Friday to go on a hike and was reported missing when he had not returned by the following day.
Sheriff Brian Heino said the sport utility vehicle Adams had been driving was found in Glacier National Park on Monday, the Flathead Beacon reported.
The Idaho State University School of Performing Arts posted the missing person’s information on its Facebook page, and Adams is a music professor at the university.
Washington tribes sue insurance group for virus coverage
BREMERTON, Wash. — Two Washington state Native tribes sued a group of insurance providers they said have not covered claims for business losses resulting from the coronavirus.
The Suquamish and Port Gamble S’Klallam tribes and their business arms filed separate lawsuits against Tribal First Alliant Underwriting Solutions, The Kitsap Sun reported Sunday.
The civil claims filed earlier this month say the tribes bought $50 million of coverage in policies that should cover losses caused by the pandemic outbreak.
The policies provide broad coverage for losses resulting from any cause unless expressly excluded in the policy. The policies do not exclude losses from communicable diseases or viruses, the lawsuits say.
Washington population tops 7.6 million
OLYMPIA — Washington’s population has topped 7.6 million, with growth coming mostly from those moving to the state.
Numbers released Monday by the Office of Financial Management shows the state has grown by 109,800 residents over the past year, a 1.5 percent increase.
In the past year, net migration accounted for 76 percent of the state’s population growth, with net births responsible for the other 24 percent.
The state’s population has grown by 931,700 people since April 1, 2010, of which 329,600 moved into King County during that timeframe.
Report: Virus could slow Canadian shopping in Washington
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An economic research study indicated border restrictions resulting from the coronavirus could reduce future cross-border shopping trips into Washington by Canadians.
The Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University released a report concerning money spent by Canadians in Whatcom County in northwest Washington, The Bellingham Herald reported.
The border between Washington state and British Columbia has been restricted to essential travelers and commercial trade since March 21 because of the pandemic.
The restrictions are scheduled to expire July 21, but experts believe some controls will be extended through the summer.
Easing border restrictions may not prevent a long-term impact on Canadian shopping behavior in Whatcom County, the research report said.
“Even after the restrictions are lifted, concerns about public health and safety could continue to inhibit Canadians from shopping in the U.S.,” the report said.
Crow tribal member killed at Crow Agency convenience store
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Crow Tribe of Indians reported a weekend homicide in Crow Agency.
The incident involved two tribal members and happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at a convenience store, the tribe said in a news release. The names of those involved were not released.
The tribe’s newly formed police department responded and secured the scene, but federal agencies will investigate the death. The FBI has jurisdiction over major crimes on Indian reservations.
Officials did not release any information on what led to the homicide, The Billings Gazette reported.
Tribal Chairman A.J. Not Afraid had announced Friday that the new Crow Tribe Police Department would be in full operation starting Saturday.
Appeals court upholds Montana rail worker’s $3.1M judgement
KALISPELL, Mont. — A federal appeals court upheld a judge’s decision to award more than $3 million to a Montana worker who sued BNSF Railway Co. for wrongful termination.
Zachary Wooten filed a 2016 lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired after suffering disabling injuries to his wrist and arm in a rail yard in Whitefish, The Flathead Beacon reports.
A U.S. district judge in Missoula denied BNSF’s motion for a new trial in 2019 and granted Wooten fees and other money totaling about $3.14 million.
The June 22 ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the award.
Wooten’s lawsuit alleged the company violated the Federal Rail Safety Act, the Locomotive Inspection Act and the Federal Employers’ Liability Act by firing him in 2015.