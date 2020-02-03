High winds take out trees, down power lines, close roads
High winds and gusts stronger than 45 mph took out trees, downed power lines and closed roads in Spokane and northern Idaho on Saturday.
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported a downed tree blocking southbound Highway 2 near the north Spokane Costco roundabout at about 11:30 a.m. and crews cleared the blockage just before noon, according to a tweet from the department.
State Route 206 to Mount Spokane was closed around 1 p.m. in both directions near milepost 8, according to a tweet from the WSDOT. WSDOT could not provide a detour while the road was closed until just after 3:30 p.m.
The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department reported the west side of Wrenco Loop near Highway 2 was fully blocked because of downed trees and power lines around 2 p.m., according to an alert from the department.
At about 1:45 p.m. the sheriff’s department said Colburn Culver Road at Pinecone Road in Sandpoint was blocked because of downed power lines. The road reopened around 3:30 p.m.
Multiple trees were knocked down across East Best Avenue near Eighth Street in Coeur d’Alene after wind gusts as high as 50 mph hit the area. Some of the trees struck power lines.
More than 4,800 Avista customers were without power as of 3:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the utility’s power outage map. About 1,800 of those outages were in the Coeur d’Alene area.
Body of missing Washington hiker found near national park
TACOMA — Search and rescue personnel have located the body of a Washington hiker who was missing for a week, authorities said.
Mark Miller, 61, of Orting was found dead Saturday evening in the Carbon River area near Mount Rainier National Park, the Tacoma News Tribune reported.
Miller’s vehicle, cellphone and identification were found inside his van near the Carbon River ranger station, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.
Miller departed Jan. 24 for a camping trip and was expected home Jan. 26, according to social media posts.
Search and rescue teams were activated Friday and used dogs to search the area Saturday, a sheriff’s department spokesman said.
Miller was described as an experienced camper and hiker.