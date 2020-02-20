Boeing’s giant, new 777X seen in skies over Spokane
SPOKANE — The largest two-engine jetliner ever built by Boeing has been flying over the skies of Spokane this week.
The 777X has been making test flights in and out of Spokane International Airport.
The Spokesman-Review said the aircraft had its maiden flight Jan. 25 in Everett and can carry around 400 passengers. The wings are so long that 11 feet of the tips must be folded so the plane can use standard airport gates.
Todd Woodard, a spokesman for the Spokane airport, said that while the 777X is quite large, Spokane International has runways large enough to handle any aircraft.
Boeing said the company expects to deliver the 777X to customers starting in 2021.
Sheriff’s sergeants on leave amid misconduct investigation
BEND, Ore. — Two supervisors with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office are on paid leave while the agency conducts official misconduct investigations.
Kevin Dizney was placed on leave Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The sheriff’s office didn’t say when Richard “Deke” DeMars was placed on leave, the Bulletin reported.
Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. William Bailey said the agency is looking into alleged policy violations.
In 2007, DeMars was recognized as the state’s best deputy by the Association of Oregon Sheriffs, according to Bulletin archives. That year he led the agency in arrests and his supervisors recognized him for his professionalism and commitment to public service.
DeMars was hired as a patrol deputy in 2005 after graduating from Oregon State University. He was promoted to sergeant in 2010, according to the state police academy.
Dizney was hired as a civilian employee of the sheriff’s office in 1995 and became a patrol deputy the next year. He was demoted to sergeant in 2013 after six years as lieutenant, according to the state police academy.
Injured transient orca spotted near Washington now appears healthy
BREMERTON, Wash. — An orca that injured its tail when its transient pod swam near Washington in August now appears healthy, researchers said.
Researchers from the Center of Whale Research confirmed they saw the killer whale named Jack swimming with his family north of the San Juan Islands without any noticeable signs of injury, the Kitsap Sun reported Tuesday.
“He was surfing the wake of a big tanker and eating a nice sea lion lunch,” said Erin Gless, lead naturalist at Island Adventures in Anacortes.
When researchers observed the pod by boat last year they said the whale was injured, swimming slowly, not diving and falling about a mile behind the rest of the whales in the group.
“There was a lot of worry about will he be able to recover, but then he was seen several weeks later and he was doing just fine,” said Howard Garrett, board president of the Orca Network. “He seemed to be keeping up and being very active. There was no indication that there was any bad effect.”
Semi crashes in Montana river, spilling diesel, toilet paper
BILLINGS, Mont. — A semitractor-trailer slid on icy roads and crashed into a guardrail in south central Montana, causing the cab to go into the river and the load of toilet paper to be strewn across the highway, Red Lodge Fire and Rescue said.
The driver suffered minor injuries in Monday morning’s crash and 100 gallons or less of diesel fuel spilled into the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River near Belfry, officials said.
The driver lost control of the rig while approaching an S-curve on Montana Highway 72, officials said. The semi hit the end of a bridge guardrail, splitting the cab from the trailer.
The cab went through a barbed-wire fence and traveled halfway across the river, but stayed on its wheels, the Montana Highway Patrol said. The water was just a couple feet deep. Rescuers in dry suits were able to get the driver back to shore.
The trailer and the spilled toilet paper narrowed traffic down to a single lane, the patrol said.
Roads in the area have been icing up on recent mornings, Trooper Andrew Barbera told the Billings Gazette. The driver, who is not from Montana, told investigators he was unaware of the curve in the road.
Seattle City Council OKs more tent cities, tiny houses
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has voted to allow the creation of as many as 40 tent cities, tiny house villages, or parking lots where people living in their cars can camp — a sharp increase from the number the city currently allows.
The Seattle Times reported the ordinance approved Tuesday reflects a dramatic shift in Seattle’s attitude toward these temporary places for homeless people to live while waiting to get into housing: It allows encampments to exist indefinitely with renewal of a permit once a year and allows them in residential zones.
The first city-permitted tent cities opened in 2015. Because of opposition at the time, the city adopted legislation, which expires next month, that applied a built-in sunset to some of the villages.
This new ordinance has no such end date. Sponsored by Councilor Kshama Sawant, the legislation makes it easier to site these “transitional encampments” on land owned by religious organizations, the county and the state. It would also allow encampments in residential zones.