Man charged with raping girl
SPOKANE — Authorities say a 52-year-old Spokane man accused of child rape and molestation possessed more than 500 images of himself abusing a girl, beginning when she was 3 years old.
The Spokesman-Review reported police arrested Daniel N. Osorno on Monday.
According to court records, Spokane police obtained a search warrant for Osorno’s home and discovered multiple digital cameras and secure digital cards. Police recovered almost 500 photos and 27 videos depicting the various assaults.
Osorno’s bail was set at $150,000 during his first appearance Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court. He was charged with five counts of first-degree child rape, five counts of first-degree child molestation, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of first-degree possession of sexually explicit depictions of a minor.
Suit seeking $2.8 million filed over wheelchair-bound boy’s fall at school
PORTLAND, Ore. — The mother of a middle schooler is suing the district, saying her wheelchair-bound son fell and fractured his thigh bones and school staff didn’t tell her until three days later.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Sherry Schregardus said her son Devin has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal. She said he fell at Ron Russell Middle School in the David Douglas district Dec. 1, 2017, after his teachers failed to properly belt him in.
The lawsuit says school officials only told her about it after doctors took X-rays during a hospital emergency room visit.
Court documents say Schregardus recalled staffers texted her that day, saying Devin was “whining.”
The suit says Schregardus noticed once he got home that Devin showed signs of discomfort when she touched his legs.
The family is seeking $2.8 million, in part the suit says because of the emotional trauma the boy continues to experience after his caregivers left him to suffer with fractured legs.
Washington teenager charged as adult in shooting case
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting in Washington.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported Luis Eduardo Martinez has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for the Oct. 25 shooting.
State law mandates that suspects who are 16 or 17 years old and charged with qualifying violent offenses, including first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, are automatically charged as adults.
Authorities said three teenagers were wounded at a party in Mount Vernon attended by about 100 people.
Police said Martinez fired a gun after he and others were denied entry.
Everett officers to wear body cameras in pilot program
EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Police Department is outfitting some officers with body-worn cameras as part of a six-month pilot program.
Local news media reported officers will get the cameras this month. The department plans to study the benefits of the technology and also better calculate the expenses associated with using them.
Chief Dan Templeman said the pilot program will also help determine if more staffing is needed to manage the program, such as reviewing videos and redacting information for public disclosure requests.
The city of Everett has budgeted $400,000 in 2020 for the purchase of body-worn cameras. The police department also plans to search for grants to offset the costs to the city.
Deer knocks down, injures Montana elementary student
MISSOULA, Mont. — A student at a Montana elementary school was injured after being “knocked down forcefully” by a deer that had jumped the school’s fence.
Missoula County Public School’s spokeswoman Hatton Littman said the student was injured on the playground after getting off the bus at Rattlesnake Elementary School Tuesday morning.
Staffers trained in first aid helped the student before first responders took the child to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The deer ran off.
School officials would not comment on the extent of the student’s injuries other than to say they were not life-threatening, the Missoulian reported.
Hundreds of Yellowstone bison to be culled this winter
BOZEMAN, Mont. — National park officials in Wyoming have announced plans to selectively slaughter between 600 and 900 Yellowstone bison this winter to help manage population numbers and monitor annual tribal hunts.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Tuesday that Yellowstone National Park officials expect most of the animals to be taken by hunters or shipped to slaughter, while some would stay alive sitting in corrals or under park quarantine.
State, federal and tribal agencies managing bison said the winter plan was finalized Tuesday under the Interagency Bison Management Plan a day after a judge rejected an attempt to block bison hunts this year.
Officials said the plan includes putting 110 bison into brucellosis quarantine to produce disease-free bison.