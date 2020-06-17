Oregon reports spike in coronavirus cases
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 278 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, marking the highest daily count in the state since the start of the pandemic.
The previous highest daily case count in Oregon was Monday, with 184 cases.
Tuesday’s cases bring the new total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon to 6,098. In addition, two more people have died from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 182.
Officials said the increase in cases is because of workplace outbreaks and “as well as potential spread in the community.”
An outbreak in Union County was reported this week, where 99 people tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional 119 people were confirmed positive for coronavirus Tuesday.
Officials said a number of the cases are associated with the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Union County.
For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
Black worker claims store fired him after racism complaint
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Fred Meyer employee who says he was fired from a Portland store after he complained about a pattern of racism has filed a $2 million lawsuit against the grocery store chain.
Michael Mangum, who is 26 and African American, says in his lawsuit filed Monday that he and other employees complained to higher ups, but Fred Meyer retaliated by ending his employment, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Mangum worked in the produce department of the Interstate store from 2014 to 2019, according to his suit.
Among other racist comments, Mangum’s suit says his manager had commented to him that the African American shoppers were buying up the watermelons and collard greens and when he saw black women shopping he would tell Mangum that his mother was in the store, according to the lawsuit. The manager said it was a joke, according to an investigation by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.
The state agency sided with Mangum finding “substantial evidence” that Mangum was “subjected to increased scrutiny” after he complained and that Mangum “was terminated as a result.”
A spokesman for Fred Meyer and Kroger, the store’s parent company, didn’t return requests for comment.
But in a response to the state agency, Fred Meyer said it gave the manager a verbal warning about one comment. The state investigator found that Fred Meyer’s response to the manager — or at least the file documenting the company’s response — was lacking.
Montana pilot fined for landing helicopter in federally protected wilderness
KALISPELL, Mont. — A pilot has been fined for landing a helicopter in a federally protected wilderness area in Montana.
Samuel L. Schwerin, 48, landed his helicopter in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex May 16, the Daily Inter Lake reported.
The Bozeman resident was fined and has paid the maximum $500 penalty for the violation, which is a federal misdemeanor, the Montana Department of Justice said in a statement.
The complex in Northwestern Montana, also known as The Bob, is the third largest wilderness in the continental U.S., according to the website of The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation.
Witnesses said they saw the helicopter on a gravel sand bar on the South Fork of the Flathead River, where a couple was fishing.
Federal Aviation Administration records identify the aircraft as a Bell Rotocraft helicopter owned by WOS Holding IV of Belgrade. The company is principally owned by Sara Schwerin.
Federal law prohibits use of motorized or mechanical transport in the wilderness with the exception of an airstrip at Schafer Meadows in the Great Bear Wilderness.
Man sentenced for spending stolen money
HELENA, Mont. — A Helena man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for spending $390,000 that was stolen from an armored truck on gambling, day trading and travel.
A federal jury found John Gregory Alexander Herrin, 30, guilty in January of interstate transportation of stolen property and eight counts of money laundering. He was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Sam Haddon.
During the trial, jurors were told the money was removed from a GardaWorld armored vehicle in November 2013. It happened during a trip that started in Helena, included stops in Missoula and ended with the discovery the money was missing in Kalispell. An internal investigation by Garda was unable to directly implicate anyone in the theft.
However, not long after the money went missing, Herrin’s financial situation improved dramatically, prosecutors said. Herrin worked for Garda from 2012 until 2014.
Herrin made at least two trips to Las Vegas to gamble and twice made deposits of about $120,000 to his bank account, including a shoe box full of $20 bills. He also traveled to France in 2014, prosecutors said.
Herrin also deposited $111,000 into an online stock trading account, where he had significant losses.
By early 2015, Herrin owed nearly $18,000 on his credit card and his car was repossessed, prosecutors said.