Republican senator to enter Washington secretary of state race
OLYMPIA — Republican state Sen. Keith Wagoner says he plans to challenge newly appointed Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs in next year’s election.
Hobbs was sworn into office Nov. 22 following his appointment by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace Kim Wyman, a Republican. Wyman — the fifth consecutive GOP secretary of state in Washington dating back to 1965 — resigned to take a key election security job in the Biden administration.
Wagoner said voters have long shown a preference for a Republican secretary of state and Inslee failed to recognize that by naming Hobbs, who was a Democratic state senator since 2007. Hobbs’ appointment lasts until the November 2022 election, which will determine who serves the remaining two years of Wyman’s four-year term. Hobbs says he plans to enter that race.
With Wyman’s departure, Democrats hold all nine statewide elected offices, in addition to controlling the Senate and House.
Eastern Idaho man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol attack
BOISE — An eastern Idaho man authorities say took part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol in January has been taken into custody.
The FBI in a news release Wednesday said 39-year-old Tyler Tew of Idaho Falls was arrested Tuesday.
According to court documents, he’s charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
Court documents include several images from videos that authorities say show Tew inside the U.S. Capitol. Tew also posted images on his Facebook page that appear to show events outside the building.
Court documents say Tew entered the U.S. Capitol through the Senate Parliamentarian door at 2:56 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Authorities say Tew’s cellphone was located near the north end of the U.S. Capitol, and that he can be seen on police video in the area.
Three mountain lion cubs euthanized in eastern Idaho
SUGAR CITY, Idaho — State wildlife officials have euthanized three lion cubs in southeastern Idaho.
Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured and euthanized the cubs Friday after they appeared in the backyards of homes in the small town of Sugar City.
The cubs had been in the area for several days before being captured by wildlife officials.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman James Brower told the East Idaho News that the mother was nowhere to be found, and the cubs were in poor health. It’s not clear what happened to the mother.
“We did a pretty thorough examination of these cubs, and they were fairly emaciated,” Brower said. “They were in really poor body condition, so they were not very healthy. There’s no rehabilitation center or place that you can take them to. They would have not made it on their own. They would have starved to death. They were pretty young.”
Dozens of Oregon workers fired for not getting COVID-19 shot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials in Oregon say at least 99 state workers have been fired for failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
KOIN reported the figures from the Department of Administrative Services show that out of more than 40,000 state workers, 84.7 percent received the vaccine and 12.2 percent were exempt on religious or medical grounds.
The rest are either on long term leave like parental leave or waiting to get their vaccination status verified.
The Department of Agriculture was lagging behind in their vaccination numbers earlier in the week, but they now report only 10 people have been placed on administrative leave for not getting vaccinated.
The Oregon Department of Corrections, which last reported that nearly 10% of their workforce was unvaccinated, said it still doesn’t have the final number of those who are ultimately being let go,
Gov. Kate Brown ordered all state workers to receive shots. The deadline for most was Nov. 30.
Multiple legal challenges to Brown’s order were rejected. Some employees argued the vaccines are dangerous or experimental, but state lawyers said those claims were not supported by the top medical and public health authorities in the nation.