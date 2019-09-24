Number of confirmed vaping illnesses in Idaho grows to six
BOISE — Idaho public health officials say there are now six confirmed cases of vaping-related lung illness in the state.
The Idaho Division of Public Health is working with health officials across the state to identify cases of severe lung illness in people who have reported vaping or using e-cigarettes.
The first two confirmed cases of the illness were reported in Idaho about two weeks ago. On Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said that number had climbed to six.
The outbreak of vaping-related lung disease has sickened at least 530 people in 38 states, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said seven people have died nationwide as of Thursday.
Foot ferry traffic up in Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Ridership on passenger-only ferries is increasing rapidly in the Puget Sound region.
KOMO reported updated figures released Monday by the Puget Sound Regional Council show overall foot ferry ridership in the first six months of this year was more than double its level during the same period of 2014.
Kitsap Transit, which operates expanded cross-Sound passenger-only ferry service from Kingston and Bremerton to Seattle, saw a 126 percent jump during that period, with ridership growing from 230,000 to 519,000.
King County Metro, which operates the West Seattle water taxi, experienced a 78 percent increase, from 200,000 riders to 357,000.
To accommodate the increase in passengers, a new foot ferry terminal was opened this year at Seattle’s Colman Dock.
The Puget Sound Regional Council has received a $350,000 grant from the state to conduct a passenger-only ferry study that will assess potential new routes and identify future terminal locations to better connect communities bordering Puget Sound, as well as communities on Lake Washington and Lake Union.
Kanye West attracts thousands to Wyoming for musical service
BILLINGS, Mont. — Kanye West has held an outdoor worship service that attracted thousands of people to the Wyoming city where he owns a ranch.
The Billings Gazette reported the rapper held the free event Sunday on the grounds of The Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody.
The center estimates 3,800 people attended the hour-long “Sunday Service” concert in the Robbie Powwow Garden.
An official said the center was contacted about renting the facility only two days earlier.
West performed with a choir of 80 singers flown from California to Wyoming on Sunday morning.
The music included 14 choir pieces focused on worship and nontraditional hymns, as well as reworked versions of songs by No Doubt and Nirvana.
West recently purchased a ranch property south of Cody.
Rock slide crushes Montana lawmaker’s home in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. — Officials say it may take days to clear a rockslide in Billings that damaged a home and temporarily trapped a state lawmaker who lives there.
The Billings Gazette reported the house at the base of the Rimrocks was crushed early Saturday and that a neighbor helped free Republican Rep. Bill Mercer, an attorney who was trapped inside.
The slide left a trail of large boulders that are blocking the residential street. Billings public works director Dave Mumford said the cleanup will begin after a geotechnical expert assesses the stability of the slide area.
Mumford said it may take a few days to clear the street. He said people should avoid the area because the slope and the house both appear unstable.
Lawsuit claims race bias in BATF
SEATTLE — A lawsuit against a federal law enforcement agency makes claims of race-based discrimination by a supervisor with a Nazi-themed tattoo.
The Seattle Times reported Sunday that Cheryl Bishop’s lawsuit says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives withdrew her appointment to its Washington, D.C., headquarters.
The African-American ATF supervisor said the change came after she filed a complaint about Bradford Devlin, a senior supervisor in the bureau’s Seattle division.
Devlin said his Nazi tattoo is a “war trophy” from his undercover work with a white-supremacist motorcycle gang in Ohio in the early 2000s.
The tattoo and a series of emails sent from Devlin’s ATF account mocking black people and then-President Barack Obama are key elements in Bishop’s lawsuit filed in 2018.
A trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 28.