King County official says it’s ‘Critical to understand long-term nature of virus’
SEATTLE — COVID-19 isn’t going away soon, so people need to learn to make protecting each other’s health part of daily life, King County’s top public health official said Friday.
“It’s just critical that, as a community, we understand the long-term nature of COVID-19,” Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County, said at a news conference.”None of us asked for this, none of us wanted this. But it’s with us and we have to deal with it. And if we don’t deal with it, it will deal with us.”
King County saw an average of 118 new cases per day during the week ending July 9, according to the county. That’s nearly triple the daily average for the week ending June 9.
People younger than 40 account for almost three-quarters of King County cases during the past two weeks, with more than one-third of those cases occurring in people in their 20s.
They are likely to spread it to older and more vulnerable populations unless they limit unnecessary interactions, stay a safe distance away from others and wear masks, Duchin said.
“Regardless of our age or personal health status, we are highly interdependent and interconnected,” Duchin said. “Our success moving forward as a community depends on the ability of every sector of our society to decrease COVID-19 transmission. We all have to pull our weight.”
Police say arrest made after hammer attack on federal officer
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland say a person has been taken into custody after hitting a federal law enforcement officer in the head and shoulder with a hammer.
Police said federal officers responded from inside the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building on Friday evening to someone using a hammer to create a hole in the door.
Authorities didn’t release details about any injuries to the officer.
Police on Twitter posted a photo of what appeared to be a 16-inch hammer.
Police also say they took into custody several people accused of pointing lasers into the eyes of federal officers.
Authorities say that otherwise protests on Friday were generally peaceful.
Montana county issues health order limiting large crowds
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Cascade County in central Montana has issued a public health order limiting indoor events to 250 people and outdoor events to 500.
The Cascade City-County Health Department issued the order Friday that also requires organizers of events with 100 to 500 people submit an event packet for approval before the event can take place.
The Great Falls Tribune reported officials said the restrictions are reasonable and intended to protect the community from the coronavirus.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Montana on Saturday had 1,677 confirmed cases and 29 deaths from the virus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Oregon reports more than 400 new coronavirus cases
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon officials on Saturday reported 409 new coronavirus cases.
The Oregon Health Authority said the high number is partially because of a new reporting system that prevented processing some positive cases on Thursday.
The state is reporting 11,851 cases overall of the virus with 232 deaths.
The agency said that since the state began reopening, spread of the virus has occurred at family celebrations for graduations, birthdays, weddings and holidays. The agency also says it has recorded outbreaks linked to exercise classes, fraternity parties and bachelor parties.
