Washington man gets five years in prison for child porn images, videos
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Sequim man has been sentenced to five years in prison after federal agents discovered more than 8,400 images and videos of child pornography on his computers.
The Peninsula Daily News reported 40-year-old William Daracunas pleaded guilty in September to dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and two counts of possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Prosecutors dismissed one count of dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and three counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in a plea deal.
Prosecutors said Daracunas was viewing and sharing the images.
Court records said the investigation started in January 2018, when an agent downloaded images of child sex abuse.
The agent determined the images were sent from a computer in a home in Sequim associated with Daracunas.
Skagit County weighs selling fairgrounds to make way for housing
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Skagit County officials are considering selling the county fairgrounds in Mount Vernon and working with the city to open the property for new housing development.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported County Planning Director Hal Hart said the move would open up prime residential land for development, adding supply to an extremely tight housing market.
Hart said he plans to include funding for what’s called a subarea plan in his 2020 budget proposal. The subarea plan process, which would take into 2021, would involve discussions with stakeholders and nearby residents to determine what kind of housing would be the best fit for the current fairgrounds and the surrounding area.
Chris Phillips, director of the city’s Development Services Department, said the city would take the lead in the process, but that the plan would be funded by the county.
Judge sentences Bozeman caregiver for defrauding woman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A judge has sentenced a Montana woman to 20 years in prison for stealing $300,000 from a quadriplegic person in her care.
Gallatin County District Judge John Brown suspended 15 years of the prison sentence but ordered 36-year-old Bridget Coulter, of Bozeman, to pay more than $340,000 in restitution to the victim’s family.
Coulter said in court Wednesday she was sorry and would carry shame and regret for the rest of her life.
Prosecutor Bjorn Boyer called Coulter a “master manipulator” and said the 69-year-old victim died soon after Coulter admitted to the theft.
The Bozeman Chronicle reported Coulter took out numerous loans in the woman’s name, withdrew funds from her checking account and misused her credit cards.
Helena car dealer ordered to pay $2.5 million for loan default
HELENA, Mont. — A judge has ordered a former Montana car dealership and its owner to pay $2.5 million for defaulting on loans to purchase inventory.
An audit found Robert Allen Nissan in Helena failed to repay Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. after selling 25 vehicles and that it owed nearly $800,000. The corporation then required all of its loans to be repaid, totaling $6.8 million, and demanded the return of 90 vehicles.
Under a Nov. 5 agreement, Robert Allen Nissan and owner Robert Allen agreed to pay $2.5 million plus NMAC’s attorney fees. NMAC agreed to apply proceeds from the seized vehicles to the amount owed.