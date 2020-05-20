Billings, Mont., man pleads not guilty in killing of man in his home
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Billings man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in the shooting death of a man the defendant alleged would not leave his home.
Robert Webster Knight Jr. entered his plea during an initial appearance in state court in Yellowstone County. He’s charged with deliberate homicide.
District Judge Michael Moses set bail at $250,000.
Knight told police he shot Kenneth Cobb, 33, after getting a gun “in the heat of a moment” when the victim refused to leave Knight’s home, the Billings Gazette reported.
Cobb was staying with his girlfriend in Knight’s basement and the couple had gotten into an argument earlier in the night, according to charging documents.
Knight told them to be quiet and stay away from one another, then attempted to call police but Cobb took his phone away, Knight allegedly said during an interview with investigators.
Knight told Cobb he would shoot him if Cobb didn’t leave, then fired a single gunshot into Cobb’s chest from about 3 feet away, the documents alleged.
Cryptocurrency company closes Montana data center operation
MISSOULA, Mont. — A digital currency company announced the closure of its Montana data center and the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings.
Toronto-based HyperBlock Inc. announced that its 20-megawatt data center has closed and the company’s cryptocurrency mining operations have ceased, the Missoulian reported Monday.
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that can be traded online anonymously, and the value of a unit such as Bitcoin can increase or decrease as investors buy in or cash out.
HyperBlock leased a warehouse in Bonner, 7 miles east of Missoula.
The company announced to shareholders May 13 that the Bitcoin algorithm had halved, significantly reducing its compensation. Algorithm halving occurs about every four years to limit the amount in circulation, HyperBlock said.
HyperBlock also said its electricity provider, Energy Keepers Inc., indicated it would terminate their long-term contract effective May 14.
Montana man pleads not guilty to killing ex-girlfriend
BILLINGS, Mont. — A south central Montana man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a deliberate homicide charge that alleges he killed his ex-girlfriend last week by beating and stabbing her.
Steven Craig Phillips, 37, entered his plea in District Court in Billings for the death last Friday of Jennifer McCollum, 34, in Ballantine, which is northeast of Billings.
District Judge Michael Moses set bail at $1 million, the Billings Gazette reported. The defense did not contest the amount.
McCollum’s current boyfriend said Philips had been harassing her since they broke up a month ago and threatened to break into her house to kill her and her children, court records said.
Phillips lived with his mother, next door to McCollum’s residence.
His mother called 911 early on May 15 after Phillips awakened her covered in blood. She said her intoxicated son had asked her the night before: “Do you know how easy it would be for me to kill you now?” court records said.
McCollum’s children, ages 9, 3 and 10 months, were at home when officers arrived.
Man charged with attempted murder of women in Porland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who fired several shots at three women in a Southeast Portland parking lot Friday has been charged with attempted murder, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Renardo Artez Mitchell, 35, faces three counts of attempted murder with a firearm, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one of burglary constituting domestic violence, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Mitchell had previously been in a relationship with one of the women. According to police, the women had been in an apartment when one of them got a text from Mitchell, leading them to leave.
As they were leaving the building, police said Mitchell sped in to the parking lot and started shooting toward the women. None of the women was hurt, but the shooting damaged occupied apartments. Mitchell drove away, but when the women went back to the apartment where one of them lives, they found the door kicked in and property inside damaged.
Oregon governor declares drought emergency in Coos County
COQUILLE, Ore. — A drought declaration passed by Coos County Commissioners has been approved by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
The governor’s declaration, which expires Dec. 31, will authorize state agencies to expedite water management tools for local officials to quickly start mitigation activities, the World reported.
According to the order, extremely low stream flow and hot, dry conditions in Coos County led to the governor’s declaration.
With forecasted water supply conditions not expected to improve, the drought is likely to have significant economic impacts on the county’s farm, forest, recreation, drinking water and natural resource sectors, according to the order.