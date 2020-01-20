Former massage therapist sentenced for sexual misconduct
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A former massage therapy instructor who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct has been sentenced.
The Great Falls Tribune reported 48-year-old Gene Watson was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison and a year and a half in the Cascade County jail. The terms will run consecutively.
Watson was first accused in 2014 while he worked at the Montana Academy of Salons, and about a dozen women made complaints that led to a lawsuit and the loss of his massage therapy license. Two other women came forward in January 2019 accusing Watson of raping them under the guise of legitimate massage therapy.
As part of a plea agreement, Watson entered an Alford plea to two counts of misdemeanor sexual assault and one count of felony sexual assault. He also will be labeled a sex offender.
Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.
Butte man dies in snowmobiling accident in southwest Montana
BUTTE, Mont. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a snowmobiling accident in southwest Montana.
The Montana Standard reported 39-year-old Douglas Baker, of Butte, went missing while snowmobiling with a group of friends near Jackson on Jan. 12. Beaverhead County Coroner Julie Briggs said Baker’s friends started looking for him and found his body in an area she described as “off the beaten path.”
Briggs said Baker was traveling up a snow-packed incline when his snowmobile rolled and trapped him underneath. He died of asphyxiation.
Off-duty fire lieutenant stabbed at Portland bar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they’re investigating after an off-duty Portland fire lieutenant was stabbed at a bar.
The lieutenant’s wife called called from the Kingston Sports Bar and Grill on Southwest Morrison Street at just after 8 p.m. Saturday to say her husband had been stabbed by a stranger.
The lieutenant, a 23-year veteran of the Portland Fire Bureau, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released at about 11 p.m. His name was not immediately released.
Portland Fire Lt. Laurent Picard said late Saturday night that the stabbing was unprovoked.
The suspect was described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30, about 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with a short crew cut and a small amount of facial hair. He was described as wearing black pants, a black jacket and a white glove.
Nurses, caregivers announce strike at Swedish hospital
EDMONDS, Wash. — Nurses and caregivers from Swedish hospital have notified the hospital that they will strike for three days at all of the medical center’s locations in the Seattle region.
The Service Employees International Union delivered the strike notice to hospital officials on Friday, after negotiations stalled. The strike will begin at 7 a.m. Jan. 28 and end at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 31. The union represents about 7,800 registered nurses, technical and service caregivers with Swedish Medical Center in Seattle and Swedish Edmonds.
“We don’t feel like we’re providing the best care that we can to our patients and we need our community to support us in this fight for you and for our families,” said Tricia Jenkins, a nurse at the Cherry Hill campus.
Union negotiators have called for increased staffing, better wages and benefits protections.
Swedish CEO Guy Hudson said that since the union has filed the strike notice, Swedish has pulled its latest offer and won’t bargain until the strike is over, so employees can prepare for the walkout. He said thousands of contract nurses and caregivers from across the country will be flown to Washington to fill in.
Swedish officials say hospitals will stay open and emergency room services won’t be affected, but non-urgent procedures may be delayed.
Airport passenger takes over computer monitor for video game
PORTLAND, Ore. — A passenger waiting for a flight at Portland International Airport needed a bit more screen space for his video game.
So the man plugged his Playstation 4 into a computer screen that displayed a map of the airport instead.
Kara Simonds, a spokeswoman for the Port of Portland, told KXL-AM radio in an on-air interview that airport staff asked the man to stop gaming on the public map display.
He asked if he could finish his game. They said no, and the situation resolved peacefully.
“Apparently it was a very polite and cordial interaction,” Simonds said, calling it “a good reminder of what not to do at the airport.”
No word on whether or not the passenger made it to the next level.