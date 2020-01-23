Idaho police: Son fatally shot mother before killing self
BOISE — An adult son in Idaho likely shot and killed his mother before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.
The shooting around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday stemmed from a domestic dispute between Helen Beckwith and Joshua Beckwith at their shared home near Garden Valley, Idaho State Police said.
State troopers believe Joshua Beckwith shot his mother and then shot himself in the Boise County community 52 miles north of Boise.
Two other adults and a juvenile in the home at the time of the shooting were able to leave safely, authorities said.
Police are continuing to investigate the events that led up to the shooting, authorities said.
Boil water advisory lifted for Hood River residents
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A boil water advisory has been lifted for water customers in Hood River after “potentially harmful bacteria” was found in the supply Sunday evening.
The advisory was lifted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after test results confirmed no evidence of harmful bacteria in the water system, Hood River police said.
Officials had said a loss of water pressure in the distribution system caused the potential for bacteria to infiltrate the supply and could have caused sickness for those with weakened immune systems.
Customers may see sediment that was scoured from water lines because of higher than normal velocities in the pipes in the last few days, police said. People are encouraged to run the water until the sediment is removed, discard any ice that was in ice machines, change water filters and clean and sanitize any other appliances that use water.
Man charged in wife’s killing after DNA found on saw
ALBANY, Ore.— An man was has been charged with murdering his estranged wife after authorities say her DNA was found on a circular saw he had borrowed.
The Statesman Journal reported police began an investigation into the disappearance of 37-year-old Tiffany Marie Lazon after a family member reported they had not heard from her since Dec. 25, 2019.
Lazon’s family told police she would not have left Albany, Ore., without valued possessions like her car, pet cat or phone.
Lazon’s estranged husband, Craig Alexander Lazon, of Albany, became a person of interest as he was the last person to see Lazon before she disappeared.
Detectives said Craig Lazon, who was charged Tuesday, borrowed a battery-operated circular saw from a friend and returned the saw several days later.
The saw’s owner turned it over to Albany Police detectives. The Oregon State Crime Lab inspected the saw, finding bodily tissue and blood on the saw. Police said DNA tests matched Tiffany Lazon’s.
Craig Lazon had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf in court Wednesday and is being held without bail, KOIN reported.
Former Montana lawmaker drops out of governor’s race
LIVINGSTON, Mont. — Former state lawmaker Reilly Neill of Livingston has dropped out of the Democratic primary for Montana governor.
Neill, who raised about $1,000 for her campaign, made the announcement on her website Jan. 12. Her post criticized the media for failing to cover her campaign and the Montana Democratic Party for not supporting candidates who don’t have large fundraising circles. She also criticized the role money plays in politics.
Neill said she’ll focus on her work as editor and publisher of Montana Press Monthly, a free newspaper, and continue her effort to get the state to create a sustainability plan to help address climate change.
Neill served in the state House in 2013-14.
Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, businesswoman Whitney Williams and House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski are seeking the Republican nomination. The primary election is June 2.
Butte woman charged with stabbing, killing man
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte woman is charged with deliberate homicide for stabbing a man in the neck with a kitchen knife, Butte-Silver Bow prosecutors said.
Susan Marie Criss, 23, made an initial court appearance Tuesday before Justice of the Peace Jimm Kilmer, where her bail was set at $100,000.
The victim was Mark William Woodger, Coroner Lori Durkin told the Montana Standard on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 4 a.m. Monday and found Woodger, 49, critically injured. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Criss was treated for minor injuries before being jailed. Police in Butte initially reported the stabbing was the result of a domestic incident.
A birth notice released by St. James Healthcare said Criss gave birth to a boy Jan. 15, the newspaper reported. Police said the infant was at the apartment at the time of the stabbing along with Criss’ mother.