Seattle police make arrests during protests Wednesday
SEATTLE — At least three people were arrested in two separate demonstrations in Seattle Wednesday night.
The Seattle Times reported that protesters broke windows at three businesses in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and police arrested two people. In the Eastlake neighborhood, a separate group was at the Washington State Patrol building and at least one person was arrested and police used pepper spray.
While some demonstrators stood close to the police line, others arranged candles on the ground in memory of Summer Taylor, who was hit by a car and killed in July when protesters marched onto Interstate 5. They also placed roses and sunflowers next to the vigil, as they held a moment of silence.
Tensions grew at the Eastlake protest, after an officer stepped forward to ask the group to move cars they said were blocking the street.
Man arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Portland woman
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old Portland woman in July, Portland police said.
Kceon Colbert, 19, was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Clark County jail, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Police said he will face charges related to the death of Shai’India Harris. Harris was shot and killed outside a home in Portland on July 10.
Harris died before medics arrived, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if Colbert has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
Police did not immediately say how they identified Colbert as a suspect, what information led to his arrest in Clark County, or the circumstances of his arrest. Police have also not provided any information about the circumstances of the shooting, or the relationship between Harris and Colbert.
Groups seek curb on coal, oil extraction in Montana, Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. — Conservation groups alleged Thursday that the Trump administration ignored a court order to consider reductions to coal, oil and natural gas extraction to combat climate change and air pollution.
The Western Organization of Resource Councils and other groups filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court that seeks to halt the development of fossil fuels in the Powder River Basin region of Montana and Wyoming.
The suit challenges U.S. Bureau of Land Management plans for the region, where dump trucks as big as houses haul loads around the clock from open-pit coal mines that can measure more than a mile wide.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in 2018 rejected the administration’s arguments that climate change and other environmental issues could be addressed through individual mine expansions or leases. Morris ordered the agency to consider alternatives. The groups behind Thursday’s lawsuit say officials never did so before re-approving the land plans.
Authorities: Bus driver charged after allegedly choking passenger
BEND, Ore. — A bus driver in Oregon was charged with strangulation and assault after he allegedly put a Black passenger into a chokehold and rendered him unconscious, a district attorney said Thursday.
Authorities say Michael Brinster tried to eject passenger Dorian Allstot from the bus on Aug. 20 because he wasn’t wearing shoes. When Allstot did not leave, “Brinster choked Allstot to unconsciousness” and dragged him outside the bus, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said.
Hummel said in a statement that Allstot is Black and Brinster is white. The incident happened in Bend, which has been the scene of several Black Lives Matter protests stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
After the driver pulled Allstot from the bus, authorities say he did not call for medical assistance. Allstot quickly regained consciousness, allegedly challenged the driver to a fight, pulled out a knife and spat at Brinster. When police came, they arrested Allstot but not Brinster.
Montana drone technology company acquired for $350 million
BOZEMAN, Mont. — An international electronic warfare company has acquired a drone technology company in southern Montana for $350 million.
CACI International purchased Ascent Vision Technology earlier this month, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. Ascent Vision Technology develops and builds drone technology for military intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance based in Belgrade, about 10 miles northwest of Bozeman.
The merger “brings unique advantages to our defense and national security customers,” CACI International CEO John Mengucci said. “We welcome the talented and mission-focused AVT employees to CACI.”
Ascent Vision Technology President Lee Dingman said that while CACI International now owns the company, there are no plans to move any operations or employees out of Gallatin Valley.