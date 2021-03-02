Federal data shows pandemic likely reversed declining Idaho suicide rate
BOISE — Idaho’s suicide rate dropped steeply before the pandemic, but the trend may have reversed in 2020, according to federal data.
Idaho had the biggest drop of any state from 2018 to 2019, according to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The nearly 15 percent decline in Idaho meant 52 fewer suicides in 2019 compared to the previous year.
“Some of the efforts that we had made were starting to show,” said George Austin of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, referring to statewide efforts to raise awareness and reduce stigma around asking for help.
The drop in suicides came after Idaho’s worst reported year for suicide deaths in 2018. Idaho’s 2019 figures still put the state in the top 10 in the U.S. for age-adjusted suicide rates.
Based on preliminary data, 2020 may be worse than Idaho’s 2018 peak, Boise State Public Radio reported.
Officials release name of Montana man killed in tree well while snowboarding
KALISPELL, Mont. — Flathead County officials have released the name of a man who died in a snowboarding accident just outside the boundary at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
Matthew Gilman, 46, of Kalispell died Friday, Sheriff Brian Heino said Monday.
Gilman had been riding with friends in an out-of-bounds area and they planned to regroup inbounds, Heino said. When Gilman did not show up they called ski patrol at noon.
Ski patrollers found Gilman at about 1:30 p.m., partially buried in a tree well. He was taken to the clinic at the base of the ski hill and then by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is planned.
Othello 4-year-old boy dies after being shot Saturday; father is arrested
OTHELLO, Wash. — A 4-year-old shot in the head Saturday in Othello, about 50 miles north of the Tri-Cities, has died and his father was arrested.
Felipe Tapia-Perez, 27, was booked into the Adams County Jail on investigation of second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen gun and alien in possession of a firearm, Othello police posted on Facebook on Sunday.
Tapia-Perez told investigators on Saturday that he accidentally fired the gun, striking his 4-year-old son in the head, the Tri-City Herald reported.
The family drove the boy to a local hospital and the child was to be flown by air ambulance to a Spokane hospital. It was not clear Sunday if he died before he could be transferred.
Former Oregon teacher who sexually abused teen is sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. — A former Eugene elementary school teacher who sexually abused a teenager has been sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
William Hamann, 38, was sentenced Monday to 13 years in federal prison, ten years supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution to the victim, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott Erik Asphaug said.
Court documents say on several occasions starting in 2018 Hamann paid a minor female, who was 15 at the time, for oral sex and recorded her performing the sex acts.
Eugene police detectives and FBI agents arrested Hamann on July 26, 2019, when he came to meet the minor a fourth time.
Hamman used social media to arrange the meetings and had also previously approached other girls online who said they were minors, Asphaug said.
In August 2019, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned an indictment charging Hamann with sexual exploitation and trafficking of a child, possession of child pornography, and attempted sex trafficking of a child.
Hamann in January pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child.
Police officer injured after suspects in stolen van ram into patrol vehicle
TOUTLE, Wash. — Authorities say a police officer in southwest Washington suffered serious injuries after two people in a stolen van rammed a patrol vehicle.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office said the officer from Castle Rock tried to pull over the suspect vehicle near the community of Toutle around midnight Sunday.
The driver of the van struck the police vehicle twice, officials said, and the officer shot at the suspects, though no one was hit. The driver and a passenger fled the scene but were later caught.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police report two men shot at Portland club
PORTLAND — Police say two people were shot and killed at a southeast Portland strip club over the weekend.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Portland police responded about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of two people shot at the Acropolis Steakhouse.
Police say medical personnel arrived at the club and found one man dead. Police say another man was taken to a hospital and died Sunday.
Neither victim was identified and no information about who shot the men or what happened before the shooting was released.