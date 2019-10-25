Right-wing ativist gets 10 days in jail for violating probation
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 23-year-old right-wing activist known for brawling in the streets of Portland during political protests has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for probation violation.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tusitala “Tiny” Toese of Vancouver, Wash., violated his probation on a harassment conviction stemming from a fight at a December 2017 demonstration, Circuit Judge Katharine von Ter Stegge ruled Thursday.
Prosecutor Nathan Vasquez had asked the court to revoke Toese’s probation and sentence him to six months behind bars, claiming the defendant failed to complete a required 40 hours of community service.
Toese’s lawyer, Sean Lo, said his client had volunteered at a church and a nonprofit but had failed to obtain paperwork showing he had done so.
The judge ordered Toese to turn himself in to Multnomah County authorities today.
Elderly man dies in logging accident
ASHLAND, Ore. — Authorities say an 89-year-old man died while working at a logging site south of Ashland.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Russell Elder of Trail died Wednesday after the heavy equipment he was operating in private timber rolled over.
Authorities received the 911 call Wednesday afternoon.
Responding deputies and medical personnel pronounced Elder dead at the scene.
Deputies learned Elder had been operating a skid-steer loader, which overturned on a slope.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.
Elder was reportedly employed by Farmer Logging.
Washington man gets 20 years in prison for beheading woman
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A Washington judge sentenced a man to 20 years and four months after he was convicted of beheading his girlfriend.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported Wednesday 33-year-old Timothy Hernandez was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Vanessa Cons in August 2018.
Authorities said the couple and their two children were living in Mount Vernon when Hernandez stabbed Cons multiple times before cutting off her head.
Prosecutors said they believe the younger child was in the room at the time of the killing, and the older child found the body.
A court order forbids Hernandez from communication with the children until they turn 18.
ISU researcher finds first Idaho dinosaur burrow
POCATELLO — An Idaho State University researcher has discovered a dinosaur burrow, the first such den found in Idaho.
The university said researcher L.J. Krumenacker was helping teach a field course for future paleontologists when he found some bones in the Caribou Range near Soda Springs. He later excavated and found a burrow used by an Oryctodromeus, a common dinosaur that lived in what is now Idaho and Montana. An Oryctodromeus skeleton was at the lowest end of the den.
Krumenacker said the dinosaurs used the burrows to raise offspring and find shelter from the weather. The dinosaurs are believed to have been about the size of a modern great Dane dog, but with a 7-foot-long tail.
Montana man sentenced for breaking 4-month-old daughter’s ribs
BUTTE, Mont. — An Anaconda man has been sentenced to the supervision of the Department of Corrections for breaking his infant daughter’s ribs in 2015.
The Montana Standard reported District Judge Robert Whelan sentenced 30-year-old David James Cuchine on Wednesday to five years in the agency’s custody for criminal endangerment. The agency will determine his level of supervision, which can range from probation to prison. He remained jailed in Butte on Thursday.
Whelan also prohibited Cuchine from having any contact with his daughter until she turns 18, and only if she initiates the contact.
Public defender Josh Demers said Cuchine was physically and emotionally abused as a child and had participated in therapy and anger management in recent months and was “very contrite.”
Doctors said Cuchine’s then 4-month-old daughter suffered broken and displaced ribs in December 2015.
36 inmates transferred after meal strike
CLALLAM BAY, Wash. — A nonviolent meal strike at Clallam Bay Corrections Center earlier this month resulted in the transfer of 36 inmates to other institutions in a move an inmate support group called retaliation and the state described as a safety measure.
The Peninsula Daily News reported a prison spokesman said the inmates were transferred after they shouted at other inmates, directed them to observe the strike and intimidated them from using prison facilities such as telephones.
There were no reports of injuries or fights during the strike. Corrections spokeswoman Janelle Guthrie said there were threats of violence.