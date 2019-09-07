American Indian remains to be returned to one of several tribes
BOISE — Human bones excavated from a 4,000-year-old burial site in western Wyoming will be returned to an American Indian tribe to be determined.
The National Park Service this week said the fragmentary human remains of an 8- to 9-year-old child and an adult will be returned to a tribe in Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana or Idaho following consultations.
The bones were removed from a site near the U.S. Forest Service’s Dead Indian Campground in the Shoshone National Forest in 1969 during an archaeological excavation.
They’re now being returned to a tribe under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
The National Park Service said the bones have been identified as American Indian but cannot be reasonably traced to any present-day tribe.
The agency said the burial site is in the aboriginal land of the Crow Tribe of Montana.
Man charged in brutal slaying, dismemberment of Whitman College adviser
WALLA WALLA — A 23-year-old man has been charged with killing a Whitman College adviser.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported Colby Hedman appeared in Walla Walla Superior Court Friday after being brought from Baker County, Ore. Hedman is charged with murder and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with 35-year-old Kyle Martz’s death.
Hedman’s bail remains at $1 million. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.
Martz had worked at Whitman for seven years and was the school’s international student and scholar adviser.
Hedman was arrested July 8 in Baker City following a police pursuit.
Court documents said Hedman told police he struck Martz with an ax and dismembered his body before stealing Martz’s truck. Neighbors told police they last saw Martz on July 7.
The East Oregonian reported that no motive for the killing has been released. Police have said the two men did not know each other.
Public defender contract attorneys appeal rate reduction
HELENA, Mont. — Attorneys who contract with the Montana Office of the State Public Defender to represent indigent defendants are asking the state Supreme Court to rule in their case seeking to reinstate payment rates reduced during budget cuts.
The Independent Record reported Friday that two contract attorneys filed an appeal after a district judge ruled against them in their lawsuit seeking to raise their rates from $56 an hour back to $62 an hour.
The lawyers sued the public defender’s office and Gov. Steve Bullock in May 2018 after their rates dropped because of the budget cuts. The reduction is forecast to save $1.2 million.
The attorneys said the government can’t change the terms of a public contract just to save money.
District Judge Kathy Seeley ruled in June that the fee reduction was not a breach of contract.
Police arrest hotel manager accused of harassment
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford police have arrested a hotel manager after an employee reported that she was being sexually harassed.
The Mail Tribune reported 41-year-old Fernando Corvacho faces two charges of third-degree sexual abuse and two charges of harassment.
Medford police Lt. Mike Budreau said a 41-year-old female employee reported that Corvacho had groped her both outside and inside of her clothing.
Budreau said she provided secret recordings of interactions that showed what had happened.
Corvacho is being held in Jackson County Jail, and his bail is set at $15,000. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.
Grand jury clears pair accused of hitting man in MAGA hat
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury has declined to indict two people accused of assaulting a man outside a Portland bar for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, prompting the court to dismiss the case.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Adebisi Okuneye and Leopold Hauser no longer face criminal allegations in the Aug. 24 altercation.
Police arrested them after Luke Lenzner claimed they attacked him because of his baseball cap, which bears the slogan for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Montana authorities identify ATV driver killed by falling tree
LIBBY, Mont. — Montana authorities have identified the man who died after being struck by a falling tree while riding an all-terrain vehicle.
The Daily Inter Lake reported Thursday that Montana Highway Patrol officials identified the dead man as James Robert Freeburn, 71.
Patrol officials said Freeburn was traveling north near Libby around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities said someone was cutting trees nearby, and one struck the man in the head when it fell.
Authorities said Freeburn was not wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead at the scene.