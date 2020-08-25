Police: Boise man dies after being hit while crossing street
BOISE — Boise police say a 38-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing a city street Sunday night.
The Boise Police Department said emergency responders were called to the crash scene about 10 p.m. and found the Boise man, who was crossing the street when he was hit by the car. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The police department said in a prepared statement that the driver, a 72-year-old man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash remains under investigation, and officials do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.
Washington approved for federal $300 jobless aid boost
OLYMPIA — Washington was approved Monday for a federal coronavirus grant that will allow for an additional $300 in unemployment benefits on top of the state’s regular unemployment benefit for a limited period of time.
“FEMA will work with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to implement a system to make this funding available to Washington residents,” the federal agency said in a news release.
A spokeswoman for the Employment Security Department said the state agency is still working on how long it will take for those payments to be reflected in people’s accounts.
Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1. Not everyone who has filed a claim will be eligible for the extra funding, and ESD has said that the benefit is currently time-limited to those filing claims over a three-week period, between July 26 and Aug. 15.
In order to qualify for the weekly bonus, people must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed because of COVID-19.
The program came about through an executive order by President Donald Trump after a federally funded $600 boost to weekly state unemployment benefits ended at the end of July.
State to return bighorn sheep to Montana mountain range
HELENA, Mont. — Montana wildlife officials plan to restore bighorn sheep to a southwestern Montana mountain range where the animals had been killed off because of disease.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials plan to transplant the sheep from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake to the Tendoy Mountains near Lima, the Independent Record reported.
Hunters and state biologists killed the remaining population of bighorns in the Tendoy range beginning in 2015 after the population had struggled for years with disease.
The removal of the herd came after earlier efforts to bolster the population proved ineffective.
11 people rescued after two boats crash near Astoria
ASTORIA, Wash. — Boaters rescued 11 people from the Columbia River after two boats crashed near Astoria, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The collision was reported at about 9 a.m. Monday near the mouth of the Columbia on the Washington State side of the Astoria-Megler Bridge, KATU-TV reported.
Initial reports said a 20-foot boat collided with a six-passenger boat, and both sank. Eleven people ended up in the water and other boaters in the area rushed to help, officials said.
While officials didn’t know the current conditions of the boaters, they said everyone was rescued.
Quinault Indian Nation closes to visitors due to COVID-19
TAHOLAH, Wash. — The Quinault Indian Nation is now closed to visitors in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases among households on the reservation.
KOMO-TV reported the shutdown was announced by the tribal government Saturday.
According to tribal officials, the nation reported its first positive COVID-19 case last week, which required some households to enter a 14-day quarantine period.
The closure will be in effect through at least Sept. 6 to ensure infections do not spread.
53 inmates, two staff at Cascade County jail have COVID-19
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana sheriff said Monday that 53 inmates and two staff members at a county jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The infections are at the Cascade County Detention Center in Great Falls. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said the two staff members were sent home and the infected inmates were isolated, KFBB-TV reported.
The jail had almost 450 inmates as of last week.
Slaughter complained to state officials in June that more than three dozen Montana Department of Corrections inmates being kept at the jail were contributing to overcrowding at the facility, with some inmates sleeping on the floor and in communal spaces.
In April, a state judge accused the state Department of Corrections of “warehousing” inmates in Cascade County rather than moving them into rehabilitation programs and prisons.
The coronavirus outbreak there comes on the heels of more than 30 inmates at the Yellowstone County jail in Billings recently testing positive for COVID-19.