Boise asks U.S. Supreme Court to review public camping ruling
BOISE — The city of Boise is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision rejecting the city’s ban on people sleeping in public places.
The city filed documents Thursday seeking the review after the lower court in September sided with six homeless people from Boise who sued the city in 2009 over the local ordinance.
The lower court said cities can’t prosecute people for sleeping on the streets if they have nowhere else to go because it amounts to cruel and unusual punishment, which is unconstitutional.
Boise officials contend the decision means cities can’t prevent anyone from camping until they first provide enough shelter beds, exempting public encampments from public health and safety laws.
Portland police hire homeless liaison
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has hired its first-ever liaison officer for working with the city’s large homeless community.
The agency said Thursday that Stephanie Herro will be the primary contact between the police bureau, homeless advocacy groups, social service agencies and other government departments. She was hired after an eight-month search.
Herro previously worked in law enforcement in West Linn, Ore., and her native Wisconsin.
A homelessness count released earlier this month found 2,037 people sleeping outside in Multnomah County — Oregon’s largest county and home to Portland.
That’s number of people documented as sleeping outside on any given night in 2019 is the higher than any other count in the last decade.
The city has particularly struggled to house those with mental health and drug abuse issues.
Floating homeless camp sinks in Seattle
SEATTLE — What authorities describe as a homeless camp on the water in Seattle has sunk.
Local news media reported the floating camp was made up of three boats rafted together and tied up illegally to a fishing net piling belonging to the Duwamish Tribe.
Two of the boats sank last week in the Duwamish Waterway while a third boat remained afloat.
The Port of Seattle is investigating after it was asked to by the City of Tukwila last month.
Marine Division/Environmental Compliance Manager for the Port Mike DeSota said there was a “homeless concentration” of people going back and forth from the vessels.
Officials said the Coast Guard pumped out fuel and removed hazardous chemicals on board. On Wednesday, a salvage crew removed both boats.
Small business gets $24 million contract for work at nuclear site
RICHLAND — A more than $24 million subcontract has been awarded to a small business to do electrical work at the contaminated nuclear site in Washington.
The Tri-City Herald reported Wednesday that American Electric in Richland will work to maintain and improve electrical infrastructure over a year at the Hanford tank farms.
The site has 179 underground tanks storing radioactive waste from nuclear weapons production.
U.S. Department of Energy contractor Washington River Protection Solutions awarded the contract.
American Electric will be tasked with trenching, laying conduit, pulling wire, putting up structural steel, installing equipment and pouring concrete.
Firefighters rescue person stuck in septic tank for days
ESTACADA, Ore. — Firefighters rescued a person who fell into a septic tank and was stuck there for days in a rural area southeast of Portland.
The Estacada Rural Fire District No. 69 said on Facebook that crews responded Tuesday to a report of the person falling into the tank while working on it. Fire officials said the person had been in the tank for multiple days.
Local news media reported a technical rescue team and a Clackamas Fire crew helped Estacada Rural Fire District No. 69 remove the person from the tank.
The person was flown to a hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries wasn’t released.
Unclaimed cremated remains found in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cremated remains found in a mortuary box on a Portland street belong to a World War II veteran who lived in a house that’s been demolished and who worked at a concrete and steel company that no longer exists.
The Oregonian/OregonLive said Thursday it tracked down the details of Floyd Leslie Hill’s life and found some estranged family members in the Midwest. Those family members said they don’t want his ashes.
Hill died in 2000 at age 80. For now, Hill’s remains have been returned to the mortuary where they originated.
Chris Hawes, a volunteer with the Missing in America Project, said that when no one claims the remains of veterans, his organization can coordinate interment at a national cemetery.