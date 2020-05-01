Boise man pleads not guilty in attempt to kill child accuser
BOISE — An Idaho man has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody after prosecutors accuse him of soliciting someone to have a 7-year-old child kidnapped and killed.
Byron Ely, 60, of Boise, was charged on suspicion of lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16, the Idaho Statesman reported.
His trial was scheduled to begin March 17 in Ada County. But it was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic after the state Supreme Court ordered temporarily postponing the assembly of the jury panel.
Ely is accused of offering to pay someone to have the child and the child’s parents killed to ensure he was not convicted of sexual misconduct during the trial, prosecutors said.
The Boise Police Department received a tip from someone who said Ely solicited them for the killings and offered them two vehicles as payment, prosecutors said.
Ely is being held at the Ada County Jail on $6 million bond, which includes $5 million for the solicitation to commit a crime charge and $1 million for the lewd conduct charge.
He is now scheduled to appear in court July 29.
Man charged in threat against governor over virus rules
EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington man was arrested and charged with threatening the governor over his response to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.
The office of constituent services for Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee reported the threatening voicemail to the Washington State Patrol on April 21, the (Everett) Daily Herald reported.
The Mill Creek suspect, who was not named by the newspaper, said in the message that the governor violated the Constitution and that he would not be safe, according to charging papers.
State troopers used phone records to confirm that the number was the source of three calls to the governor’s office, and that one of the calls was made from the home of the suspect.
The man told detectives that he left the message and reiterated that the governor was violating people’s rights, troopers said.
The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail on the felony charge before he posted $15,000 bond and was released, authorities said. He posted an additional $50,000 bond after a judge ordered his return to jail.
The man is barred from possessing any guns and making contact with anyone at the governor’s office except through legal counsel, the judge said.
Man fatally shot by police identified as Vancouver, Wash., resident
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man Vancouver police shot to death this week has been identified as a 50-year-old resident of the southwestern Washington city, authorities say.
William E. Abbe died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The three officers who shot him Tuesday have yet to be publicly identified, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Abbe’s encounter with the officers began when Vancouver police were called to a fight involving two men Tuesday morning, police said.
Arriving officers found an unconscious man who was taken to a hospital, according to police.
Police found the other man, identified by authorities as Abbe, nearby.
Abbe refused police commands to put down “sharpened objects,” according to police, so three Vancouver police officers fired at him.
While authorities have not clarified details about the shooting, a video posted Tuesday on YouTube shows six police officers pointing guns at Abbe, who appears to be walking around several feet away from the officers, holding what appear to be two stick-like objects in his hands.
Montana man says he shot man with crossbow in self-defense
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte man accused of using a crossbow to shoot an arrow into another man’s chest in late February said he did so in self-defense.
Joshua Michael Ott, 28, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted deliberate homicide, the Montana Standard reported. Ott remains jailed with his bail set at $100,000.
The victim told investigators he went to Ott’s house on Feb. 28 to retrieve some belongings and that he brought an ax with him because he thought a bedroom door would be locked and he might need to break in.
The victim said Ott opened the door, the men exchanged words and then Ott shot him in the chest. A woman who accompanied the victim to the house backed his version of events, but another woman told investigators that the victim threatened to kill her and Ott with the ax.
After the shooting, the victim said he pulled the arrow out, hit the wall with the ax and staggered to the living room. He was hospitalized in intensive care, but has recovered. He initially declined to cooperate with the investigation.
Ott called police on Feb. 29 and said he used the crossbow in self-defense. He was arrested on March 5 in Missoula.