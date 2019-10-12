Northern Idaho steer who charmed neighbors saved from slaughter
POST FALLS — A 1,000-pound steer named Carlos who charmed area residents in northern Idaho has avoided a trip to the slaughterhouse after neighbors raised money to buy him.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reported in a story Wednesday that neighbors of Bill Guy’s farm in west Post Falls raised $1,100 to purchase the well-known steer following a “Save Carlos” campaign.
Campaign organizer Alisha Kreissig said 4-year-old Carlos comes when called, enjoys being petted and loves apples, lettuce and most of all the grass clippings from lawns.
Carlos is one of three steers raised by Guy, with the others already sold for slaughter.
Carlos will remain living at Guy’s farm as part of the deal with additional money from the “Save Carlos” fund paying for hay for Carlos.
Man killed in police chase was involved in earlier incident in which deputy was slain
ST. HELENS, Ore. — Police have identified the man in Wednesday’s pursuit that ended with officers using deadly force in St. Helens.
Oregon State Police Capt. Tim Fox confirmed Thursday the dead man was Michael Veatch, 32, of Longview, Wash.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Veatch was said to have used a gun to threaten someone at a St. Helens Chevron gas station around 5:30 a.m.
Police said he then fled the scene in his vehicle and his vehicle became disabled.
He then fled on foot. A St. Helens police officer used force against Veatch, officials said, and he died.
Veatch’s partner, Savannah Eastman, said he died after being hit by a car. Police have not confirmed how Veatch died.
Veatch was connected to an April incident in which Brian Butts shot and killed Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier. At the time, police also arrested Veatch and questioned him.
Jury: Officer didn’t violate brothers’ civil rights in shooting in Olympia
TACOMA — A jury has found that an Olympia police officer did not violate the constitutional rights of two brothers he shot while responding to reports that two men matching their description had tried to steal beer from a supermarket.
The Olympian reported the jury also rejected a theory Thursday that officer Ryan Donald was negligent in the shooting.
Officer Ryan Donald shot Bryson Chaplin and Andre Thompson in 2015 after confronting them for stealing beer. He said the pair attacked him with a skateboard; they claimed they were shot as they re-emerged from the woods after initially fleeing the officer.
Chaplin was paralyzed, and Thompson suffered an abdominal wound.
Donald is white, while the brothers are black, and the shooting set off a series of protests in Olympia.
A Thurston County jury previously found Chaplin and Thompson guilty of assault.
Owner of never-used Oregon jail says he is ready to demolish structure
PORTLAND, Ore. — The frustrated owner of north Portland’s never-used Wapato Jail has announced he will bulldoze the facility unless someone comes up with funding to convert the facility into a homeless shelter in the next two weeks.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Jordan Schnitzer, president of Harsch Investment Properties, said Thursday he planned to sign a demolition contract by the month’s end. Assuming no last minute stakeholder steps in, Schnitzer said his company will break ground on a new warehouse there by spring.
Schnitzer said he was “sickened” that a year-and-a half-long quest to convert the 150,000-square-foot jail into a shelter would end with the facility reduced to rubble.
But city leaders, along with local nonprofits, had been reticent to place people lacking shelter in adapted jail cells 11 miles away from Portland’s downtown core. Schnitzer said he needed their buy-in to forge ahead with the plan.
Multnomah County finished the $58 million jail in 2004, but never came up with the money to operate it. The county sold the facility in 2018 to developer Marty Kehoe, who in turn sold it to Schnitzer.
Timber harvest, controlled burns proposed in Montana forest
MISSOULA, Mont. — National forest officials are proposing a timber harvest and controlled burns to reduce the risk of wildfires in Montana’s Lolo National Forest.
The Missoulian reported Thursday that the proposals being developed are designed to contribute to the forest’s overall forest health and make it more resilient to drought, wildfire, insects and disease.
The project would cover about 36 square miles in Missoula and Mineral counties and include harvesting timber for mills, tree thinning and intentionally setting fires to remove potential flame fuel.
Rangers are seeking public input on the proposals at a meeting Wednesday in Alberton. Public comments also are being accepted for 30 days.