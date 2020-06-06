Montana woman sentenced for buying handgun for teen
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A north-central Montana woman was sentenced to six months in federal prison for lying on paperwork to buy a handgun that she then gave to a 17-year-old boy who later pointed it at her during an argument, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.
A jury convicted Susan Kaytlin Scott of Shelby in January of false statement during a firearms transaction and transfer of a handgun to a juvenile. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone yonger than age 21 to buy a handgun from a licensed dealer and it is illegal for unlicensed people to sell or transfer a handgun to anyone younger than 18.
Scott filled out paperwork at a sporting goods store in Great Falls to buy a Taurus 9 mm handgun in November 2018 and said she would be the owner, prosecutors said. She gave it to the boy as an early birthday present, prosecutors said.
Scott, 52, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls.
The case came to light when the boy reportedly pointed the gun at Scott during an argument, federal prosecutors said. A juvenile witness also told investigators the boy and three friends would take out the handgun in his bedroom and point it at things in the room or at each other while it was loaded with a magazine but without a round in the chamber.
OSHA fines meat-rendering company where worker died
KUNA, Idaho — The owner of an Idaho meat-rendering plant where an employee died earlier this year has been fined more than $63,000 by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Darling Ingredients, which uses animal products to create ingredients for pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fertilizer and other industries, owns the Kuna, Idaho, plant as well as facilities in Tampa, Fla., and Bastrop, Texas. The federal agency said the fine was because the company failed to develop, implement and document procedures for maintaining a meat grinder at all three plants.
One of the grinders lacked a barrier guard, which is used to keep employees away from dangerous parts of the machine, according to the agency’s report.
OSHA officials haven’t revealed how the worker at the Kuna plant died. The U.S. Department of Labor has declined to comment on the matter because the case is still under investigation.
Darling Ingredients has until June 18 to appeal the fine. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Billings man pleads not guilty in Butte shooting
BUTTE, Mont. — A Billings man charged with shooting and robbing a Butte man has pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide and robbery.
District Judge Kurt Krueger retained bail at $1 million for Colby Allen Clark, 21, during a hearing Thursday, the Montana Standard reported. Clark’s attorney, Britt Cotter, did not challenge the bail amount.
A witness told investigators that she and Clark gave the victim a ride to pay a his cellphone bill and buy a pair of headphones April 30. When the victim went to retrieve a backpack from the bed of Clark’s pickup truck, Clark reportedly told the woman he was going to rob the man, court records said.
The man was shot in the hip and stomach, but was able to call law enforcement. Clark was arrested after leading police on a pursuit. A handgun that had been reported stolen in Billings was found along the chase route.
Clark’s pickup was identified as a vehicle of interest in a homicide in Butte four days earlier, police there have said. Billings police forwarded the results of their investigation into the April 26 death of Micah Aaron Myron, 50, to the Yellowstone County attorney’s office Monday. No charges have been filed in Myron’s death.
Washington homicide suspects held on $1M bail
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two men have been booked into the Yakima County jail in connection with a robbery last month that left a man dead and a woman injured, authorities said.
Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered that the men, ages 19 and 20, be held on murder, robbery and assault charges, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday. Bail was set at $1 million each.
Detectives said the pair went to steal money and drugs from 30-year-old Ronald Leroy Carl Born at his home in Terrace Heights on May 6, an affidavit said. Detectives found $10,000 and 2 pounds of marijuana in Born’s room.
Born was shot in the stomach, and his mother was hit in the head and arms with a butt of a long gun, authorities said. Born was taken to the hospital, where he later died May 17.
The King County Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy.
“Ain’t nothing going to bring my son back,” said Leroy Born, Born’s father.
Born identified one of the men by name before he died and detectives later identified both men after receiving tips from surveillance photos published in the Herald-Republic, police said.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp requested to allow one of the suspects to be put in his mother’s custody instead of jail, saying the man was traumatized by the loss of a friend, and that his mother would ensure he got a job and showed up for all court hearings.