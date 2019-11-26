Youth arrested for social media threats against school
SPOKANE VALLEY — Law enforcement officers in the city of Spokane Valley have arrested a youth after he allegedly posted social media threats against Central Valley High School.
The youth posted the threatening video on Snapchat on Saturday.
Local news media reported deputies arrested the student at his home.
Spokane sheriff’s spokesman Mark Gregory said the youth admitted to posting the video and said it was supposed to be a joke. Gregory said the youth does not attend Central Valley High.
This was the second threat against the high school in less than a week. Classes were canceled at Central Valley last Friday after a different threat was found on a bathroom wall in the school.
Deputies said the two threats do not appear to be related.
Storm could hit central Oregon for holiday travel
BEND, Ore. — The National Weather Service says a winter storm could hit central and eastern Oregon during peak travel days for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Bulletin reported Monday that the storm could bring between seven and 13 inches of snow between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
Travel in the Cascade Mountains, central Oregon and the John Day-Ochoco highlands could be dangerous, with heavy blowing and drifting snow on the roads.
Wind gusts could reach as high as 28 mph.
Apparent natural gas leak causes explosion, home fire
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — An apparent natural gas leak caused a large explosion that shook a Mount Vernon neighborhood and caused a large home fire.
Local news media reported the explosion was reported just after 6 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters arrived to find a “raging fire” in a home reportedly fueled by a leaking natural gas line.
Peter Donovan with the city of Mount Vernon said two people were inside the home at the time of the explosion and managed to escape. One of the residents was injured and was taken to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not given. The other resident was not hurt.
Officials from Cascade Natural Gas were at the scene working to shut off the gas line.
Nearby Mount Vernon High School was closed for the day because of the fire response.
Rampant stomach virus closes elementary school
ALBANY, Ore. — The rapid spread of a stomach virus through the Greater Albany School District has forced the closure of an elementary school.
The Gazette-Times reported Monday that the school district in Linn County has been struggling to contain the spread of the virus, which causes vomiting and diarrhea.
The district worked to disinfect all its buildings over the weekend but decided to keep Periwinkle Elementary School closed Monday after consulting with the Linn County Health Department.
Students are urged to stay home for 48 hours after symptoms have passed and parents are being asked to enforce strict handwashing policies at home.
Fewer unwanted lake trout being caught in Yellowstone Lake
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park officials report significant progress in reducing the number of unwanted lake trout in Yellowstone Lake.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported the National Park Service said Yellowstone and contract crews culled 282,960 fish this year from the lake.
The total is smaller than last year and the year before that, signaling a decline in the overall number of lake trout.
That’s good news for Yellowstone cutthroat trout, which suffered a major decline after the detection of the nonnative lake trout 25 years ago.
More than 3.1 million fish have been removed in the effort to help bolster native cutthroat trout in the lake.
But a panel of experts told the park in May that it would need at least another five years of suppression work.
5-year-old boy dies of injuries suffered in Billings crash
BILLINGS, Mont. — A 5-year-old boy has died of injuries suffered in a three-vehicle crash in Billings over the weekend.
Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday. A 29-year-old woman, a 6-year-old girl and two 5-year-old boys were taken to the hospital. Billings Police said one of the 5-year-old boys died at a Salt Lake City hospital Sunday. His name has not been released. An autopsy is planned.
Officers said a sport utility vehicle rear-ended a car carrying the woman and the three children. The car then collided head-on with another SUV. None of the people in the SUVs was injured.