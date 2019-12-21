Oregon ice house burns, releasing ammonia
CHARLESTON, Ore. — An ice house near Coos Bay caught fire Friday and released ammonia that caused temporary evacuations.
Local news media reported the ice house that provided ice for anglers in Charleston began burning and releasing ammonia at about 9 a.m. Friday.
By Friday afternoon, authorities said ammonia was no longer detected in the area and a recommended evacuation had been lifted.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said the ice house was destroyed.
First responders had to wait to fight the fire until a regional hazmat team arrived. Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio of the Coos County Sheriff’s office said Friday morning that southerly winds were expected to help push the ammonia out into the bay.
Jury convicts Boise woman of elder abuse, neglect, exploitation
BOISE— A jury has found a Boise woman guilty of abusing an elderly couple she worked for as a caregiver.
Sherri L. Watring, 53, was arrested in January and charged with two counts of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult. An Ada County jury convicted her of all the charges Wednesday after a three-day trial.
Prosecutors said she worked as a caregiver for an elderly couple between 2016 and 2018, using her power of attorney to take money from the couple and denying the elderly woman adequate medical treatment and nutrition.
Prosecutors also said that when the elderly man died in Feb. 2018, Watring had him cremated and didn’t tell his family about it. They said when she was fired from the job weeks later, she took the ashes with her, spread them in a location unknown to the family and later turned the empty urn over to police.
The elderly woman died while under hospice care in June of 2018.
Watring is scheduled to be sentenced March 6. She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each abuse charge.
Oregon education foundation closing some school programs
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem-Keizer Education Foundation is closing six middle school programs to reduce expenses.
The Statesman Journal reported the programs — located at Straub, Walker, Judson, Crossler, Whiteaker and Leslie middle schools — will affect 800 students, 22 paid staff and 42 volunteers. Executive Director Kelly Carlisle said the closures will save the financially-troubled organization $50,000 this fiscal year.
The foundation supports the education and development of Salem-Keizer Public Schools students through before- and after-school programs, athletic camps, annual events and supply drives.
Carlisle said the organization should be mostly done repaying their debts by summer 2020.
Man dies after getting out of moving truck, and is hit by driver — his father
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities say a man died after exiting a moving truck on a northbound I-5 ramp north of Vancouver and was run over by the driver, who was his father.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said both parents were in the front seat and the son was in the backseat Thursday morning while driving near Woodland, Wash., Local news media reported. The son had some medical issues, Finn said, and the son got out of the truck after some kind of verbal issue and altercation.
The father tried to slow down and move the truck to the shoulder, but ended up running over his son. He died at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Montana teenager admits to charges in serial rape case
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana high school student accused of raping five teenage girls has pleaded guilty.
The Billings Gazette reported 18-year-old Brayden Pond struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of rape. He acknowledged raping two 14-year-old girls, and prosecutors agreed to drop charges accusing him of raping two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old girl.
Prosecutors said Pond raped one of the 14-year-old girls after helping her get alcohol, and he told her “with a raised voice she had to give him sex” while the two were in a car in a parking lot.
According to charging documents, Pond asked the second 14-year-old girl multiple times for sex while the two were in his pickup, and he raped her after she refused.
His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.
Pond attended both Skyview and Billings Senior high schools before he was removed and educated in an alternative placement by the district. He was charged as an adult at age 17.