Fire destroys apartment building under construction
SEATTLE — Authorities in Washington have started to investigate the cause of a large structure fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction near the Everett waterfront and caused other damage Thursday.
The Everett Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:45 p.m. on the south building of the Waterfront Place Apartments at the Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place at Fisherman’s Harbor, about 30 miles north of Seattle, the Seattle Times reported.
Several other spot fires including on the roof of a neighboring home also caused damage, authorities said. Power in the area was temporarily cut for safety reasons while authorities worked to douse the flames.
The fire was contained by 9:30 p.m.
Everett fire spokeswoman Rachel Doniger reported a firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor burns to his hand. No other injuries were reported.
The cost of the damage has not yet been estimated.
Construction on the 266-unit complex began in September, and was set to open in 2021, the Everett Daily Herald previously reported.
Port of Everett Chief Executive Officer Lisa Lefeber said it will move forward with its original time frame but acknowledged the setback to construction of the project.
“We will continue working with private development partners to keep up momentum,” Lefeber said.
Report: Oregon officer killed man in mental crisis, wounded colleague
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Sandy police officer who fatally shot a Tualatin man experiencing a mental health crisis July 3 also shot and wounded a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy during an attempted arrest in Welches, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.
Sandy Police Officer Michael Boyes shot and killed Doug Diamond, 58, after responding to a report about an armed, suicidal person at the Mt. Hood Village RV Resort, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Hours later, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported Diamond had shot Sgt. Sean Collinson. Now, the sheriff’s office said that Diamond never fired his gun, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Arriving officers that day found Diamond outside his RV. Deputies and a crisis negotiator tried to talk to Diamond for several minutes. Family members told the sheriff’s office Diamond was going through a mental health crisis.
Diamond refused to comply with orders and officers used a less-lethal shotgun and a stun gun on him, but neither subdued Diamond, the sheriff’s office said.
When officers tried to arrest Diamond, he took out and pointed a handgun at Clackamas County Sgt. Sean Collinson, according to the sheriff’s office. Boyes then fired at Diamond, striking and killing Diamond and hitting Collinson in the arm and finger.
The sheriff’s office said they had reported Diamond had fired his gun “based on information initially available from the scene.”
Man in Oregon jail dies in apparent suicide
SALEM, Ore. — Authorities say a man in custody at the Marion County Jail died from an apparent suicide.
At 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sanson Garcia-Perez, 28 was found unresponsive in his cell following a suicide attempt, according to Sgt. Jeremy Landers, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.
Jail deputies tried to save him and then requested an ambulance, the Statesman Journal reported.
Officials were not able to resuscitate Garcia-Perez, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to conduct an investigation into the death. Authorities did not say why Garcia-Perez was lodged in the jail.
Former coach who raped teens sentenced to 22 years in prison
SPOKANE — A former Spokane assistant football coach who raped two girls younger than the age of 16 has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison.
Charles Eglet, 31, was sentenced Thursday, the Spokesman-Review reported. Eglet pleaded guilty earlier this year to production of child pornography and online enticement of a minor as part of a plea deal.
U.S. District Court Judge Frem Nielsen also sentenced Eglet to lifetime supervision once he leaves prison. Court records show Eglet was arrested in August 2018 after he’d met and raped a 14-year-old twice, using Snapchat to communicate with her and solicit pornographic images.
Court documents say Eglet also raped a 15-year-old girl that summer after communicating with her over the social media platform.
The grandmother of the 15-year-old told Nielsen she’d discovered the rape by looking through the text messages of her granddaughter.
Both girls have sought counseling, their families said, and avoided enrolling in traditional high schools because of the incidents.
Roger Peven, Eglet’s attorney, said his client had pushed for the cases to be resolved together in order to avoid prolonging the experience for the two minor victims.
Eglet was formerly a coach at Ferris High School.