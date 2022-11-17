Man convicted of manslaughter in killing near Bend nightclub
BEND, Ore. — A jury in central Oregon has acquitted a man of murder but found him guilty of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of a Black man outside a nightclub in Bend.
The jury convicted Ian Cranston Wednesday on charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter, assault, and two counts of unlawfully having a weapon, in the death of Barry Washington Jr., Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a news release.
Much of the incident, including the shooting by Cranston, was captured on video and the case hinged on whether jurors thought Cranston acted in self-defense, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported . The convictions came after a two-week trial and more than six hours of deliberations.
Washington was killed by a gunshot in downtown Bend early on Sept. 19, 2021. Police who responded to the scene arrested Cranston, who is white.
The men did not appear to know each other before the shooting but they fought after Washington complimented a woman Cranston was dating, prosecutors have said. Defense lawyers said Cranston shot Washington because he feared for his safety while prosecutors said the fight was over before the shooting happened.
The killing spurred racial justice protests at the time of Washington’s death and during the trial.
Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Police in southwestern Idaho are continuing to excavate the backyard of a home in the small town of Fruitland in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy a year ago.
Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff in a statement on Facebook late Tuesday said the excavation will continue until police are confident the search is complete.
Police previously arrested 35-year-old Sarah Wondra, who lived at the house. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death. During a court hearing Monday, Wondra said authorities are not correct.
Michael Vaughan was last seen July 27, 2021, outside his family home in the rural southwestern Idaho town of Fruitland, about half a mile from where police are digging. Police have said they intend to excavate the entire yard.
“We are encouraged and remain hopeful that our investigation will lead us to the truth,” Huff said.
Huff has previously said that police believe others besides Wondra have information about the disappearance of Vaughan, who would now be 6.
Huff said the police agency has received more than 1,500 tips, and many new leads since beginning the current line of investigation on Friday.
Yakima police dog Trex dies after long illness
YAKIMA — One of Yakima Police Department’s two patrol dogs has died.
K9 Trex was euthanized Monday following a months-long illness, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. He was 5 years old.
Trex, a Czech shepherd, had medical issues that worsened in recent months, Inzunza said. He was seen by various veterinarians, including Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in an attempt to diagnose the problem and find a treatment, including appetite stimulants, according to the police. Trex’s illness caused him to lose weight, dropping from 85 to 55 pounds.
At one point, Trex was only eating rotisserie chicken that was hand-fed to him by his handler, Officer Mark McKinney, according to YPD’s Facebook page.
Like many patrol dogs, Trex was from the Czech Republic, where he was born Jan. 2, 2017. He began his duties in the YPD in August 2018, assigned to McKinney. In the course of his service, Trex assisted in the arrest of many suspects and located evidence, Inzunza said.
In June, Trex participated in a standoff on Summitview Avenue, where he was sent in to assist officers in arresting the suspect, who also bit Trex on the ear.
Currently, K9 Zorro is the department’s only patrol dog.
Suspect in Vancouver drive-by shooting, slaying arrested
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting in central Vancouver. Police say the victim has since died.
Vancouver police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to what was initially reported as a single-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had a bullet hole in the window. There was a wounded 26-year-old man inside, the news release states.
Officers rendered medical aid until the man was taken to an area hospital; police said last week he suffered critical injuries.
A Tuesday update states the victim did not survive. The police department said the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identity and manner of death.
On Tuesday, detectives from Vancouver police and the Washington State Department of Corrections arrested a suspect, Yana N. Cook, in Raymond. Cook was lodged in the Clark County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.