Chinese national admits to smuggling turtles from U.S. to China
PORTLAND, Ore. — Prosecutors say a Chinese national and an accomplice from Eugene smuggled more than 300 live turtles into China from the United States, after buying them from reptile dealers across the country.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Xiao Dong Qin of Shanghai, China, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to smuggle goods from the United States.
He appeared in U.S. District Court in Eugene. His Eugene accomplice was not indicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
An investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service revealed that Qin directed his co-conspirator to buy the turtles between May 2017 and June 2018. Investigators said the live turtles were shipped via U.S. mail and on commercial airline flights to China.
The turtles are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.
The market value of the turtles smuggled exceeded $250,000 in the Chinese pet trade, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Four Oregon men arrested, linked to fire that killed man
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Four men have been arrested in connection with a fatal fire in southwestern Oregon.
Oregon State Police said the men, from Cave Junction, were lodged in Josephine County Jail and are all suspects in the murder of 65-year-old Donald Thomas.
Thomas died Jan. 15 in his home in Cave Junction. Police at the time said witnesses reported seeing a man light and throw a flare at the home.
Police on Wednesday identified Justin Mason, Dakota Crow, Kenny Webb and Richard Webb as suspects. Mason and Crow are each charged with two counts of murder, one count of arson and one count of burglary.
Brothers Kenny Webb and Richard Webb are each charged with two counts of aggravated murder, and one each of arson and burglary.
Police said all were believed to have been friends with Thomas.
It wasn’t immediately known if the men have lawyers.
Oregon State University employee injured in wave lab
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An Oregon State University employee was hurt in a research lab while setting up an experiment.
The Gazette-Times reported Tuesday the employee was setting up the experiment at O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory in a wave flume and became trapped.
OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations Steve Clark said the flume in which the employee was trapped is a concrete basin normally filled with water to simulate wave action.
He said the flume did not have water in it at the time.
Medics from the Corvallis Fire Department took the employee to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No additional details about the incident or the extent of the employee’s injuries were immediately available.
Clark said a review of the accident had started.
Montana child in critical condition after being hit by car
KALISPELL, Mont. — Montana authorities have said a 6-year-old girl who was struck by a car while exiting a school bus remains in critical condition.
The Flathead Beacon reported Tuesday that the Olney Fire Department said the girl identified as Jordana Hubble has suffered widespread brain damage.
Authorities said the girl was getting off a bus northwest of Whitefish when a vehicle traveling about 25 mph struck her.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper John Raymond said the bus had its lights flashing and its stop sign deployed.
Authorities said the unidentified driver was not arrested, but charges are likely.
The Olney Fire Department and other community organizations are raising money to help the family pay medical bills and other expenses.
Montana man charged with killing fellow jail inmate
HAVRE, Mont. — A 24-year-old Havre man who was convicted of a 2017 aggravated assault is charged with beating a fellow inmate to death at the Hill County jail in Havre.
Local news media reported Jesse Shane Valdez was charged Tuesday with deliberate homicide in the Nov. 17 death of 54-year-old Gordon Cochran of Chinook.
Charging documents say Valdez said he was acting in self-defense, but he acknowledged stomping on Cochran’s neck while he was on the ground and throwing him into a wall. Court records say Valdez may have believed Cochran had something to do with a relative’s death.
Valdez remained jailed with his bail set at more than $545,000. He has been appointed a public defender and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in District Court on Tuesday.