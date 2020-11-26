Officials mull loosening COVID restrictions for schools
SEATTLE — Washington health officials are considering changing the disease metrics that guide school district reopening decisions during the pandemic.
The Seattle Times reported the changes, if adopted, mean up to half the state’s 300 school districts would meet the benchmark to start educating their youngest learners in person at least part time.
The proposed changes were outlined in a state Department of Health presentation given to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office Nov. 6.
Under the state’s current reopening guidelines, which aren’t legally binding, school districts are advised to educate students remotely unless their county posts a coronavirus infection rate of fewer than 75 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. The draft changes to those guidelines would increase that threshold to 200 cases per 100,000.
Only about 32 of the state’s 300 school districts meet the current benchmark to start educating their youngest learners based on their county infection rates. But if the proposed changes are eventually implemented, the number of districts would increase to around 150. Because they aren’t required to follow these guidelines, some districts have decided to remain closed or reopen regardless.
Infection rates in the state’s most populous counties — King, Snohomish and Pierce — are currently too high to begin in-person learning under this proposed change.
It’s unclear how much impact changing the guidelines would have on school district decisions. In the Puget Sound region, some districts have relied on these metrics but also created additional requirements, often at the request of teachers unions.
In October, a wave of King County school districts announced they were going to bring back young learners based on infection rates at the time, but then backpedaled once they saw a wave of new infections catapult them past the 75-case benchmark. Some districts, mostly in central and eastern Washington, decided to reopen despite these guidelines.
Around 54 percent of students in the state are attending school districts that teach between 90 percent and 99 percent of their students remotely.
Judge rejects challenge to Oregon’s 2-week virus rules
PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has declined to bar or alter Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week freeze that prohibits indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and bars in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut on Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order sought by the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association and Restaurant Law Center.
Immergut issued her ruling after hearing nearly an hour of argument. It marked the latest rejection by a judge in Oregon of a challenge to the governor’s coronavirus restrictions.
The governor’s freeze went into effect Nov. 18 and is expected to last at least through Dec. 2. It limits social get-togethers to no more than six people from no more than two households and limits restaurants and bars to take-out and delivery only. It also limits grocery stores and retail malls to a maximum of 75 percent capacity, while encouraging curbside pickup.
The restaurant association, which represents 10,000 food service and 2,000 lodging businesses across the state, and the public policy group Restaurant Law Center had asked the judge to modify the governor’s order.
They urged the judge to adopt for restaurants and bars the same rules that now apply to restrictions for social food consumption — allow restaurants and bars to provide food or drink on premises, inside or outside, to no more than six people from no more than two households at any one table or seating location.
Seven COVID-19 cases linked to 300-person wedding
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — As of Tuesday, seven cases of the coronavirus in Adams County were linked to the Nov. 7 Ritzville-area wedding reported to have had around 300 attendees, according to health officials.
The wedding, initially reported by the Grant County Health District on Nov. 17, was allegedly held in a potato shed in rural Adams County, away from the town of Ritzville but which still has a Ritzville mailing address.
Since then, Grant County health officials have reported at least three outbreaks in Grant County associated with the wedding, including at an unnamed school district, an unnamed long-term care facility in Moses Lake and another in Ephrata.
Adams County Health Department Administrator Karen Potts said Tuesday that she believes that the current tally of cases connected with the event is likely an undercut. A number of wedding attendees opted not to be tested and health department officials have not been given access to a guest list to perform a more thorough investigation, Potts said.
Potts said she was unaware of any large outbreaks in Adams County that could be linked to the wedding.