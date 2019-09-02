Washington woman missing after floating in Oregon river
SALEM, Ore. — Authorities in Oregon are searching for a woman who went missing while floating with friends on the Willamette River.
The Polk County Sherriff’s Office said the 37-year-old from Vancouver, Wash., and her friends overturned after running into the root ball of a tree.
The Statesman Journal reported Sunday Tracy Allen was wearing a life jacket. She hasn’t been seen since she went into the water Saturday afternoon south of Independence. Officials say the current was strong at the time.
Her friends were able to get to shallow water and scramble to shore on Wells Island.
Two other women floating behind the trio unhooked their tubes before reaching the snag and made their way ashore.
Montana conservation area expands with ranch purchase
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana wildlife organization has announced it has expanded its conservation area after purchasing a ranch.
The Billings Gazette reported Thursday the American Prairie Reserve has added 22 square miles of land from Blue Ridge ranch in northeastern Montana.
Wildlife officials say the organization owns 655 square miles of land with hopes to acquire enough private land to connect to about 4,700 square miles of existing public lands.
Officials say the goal is to create a short-grass prairie ecosystem with its original inhabitants, including bison.
Officials say ranchland adds elk, bighorn sheep, mule deer, pronghorn and prairie dogs to the conservation area.
Some land owners say the organization is hurting family-owned and operated ranches and farms.
Yellowstone Park river to close area for exotic fish removal
JACKSON, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park biologists have announced plans to release toxins into a river to remove exotic fish.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Friday that the poisons are expected to be discharged Monday into the upper Gibbon River drainage in northwest Wyoming.
Park officials say the project targets rainbow trout and brook trout native to the Yellowstone River watershed, but not to the upper Gibbon ecosystem.
The region is expected to remain closed until Sept. 13.
Park officials say about 110 miles of stream and seeps could be poisoned, and the treatment could be repeated in 2020 to ensure the fish are wiped out.
Officials say this step would enable the reintroduction of westslope cutthroat trout and Arctic grayling planned for 2020 or 2021.
Authorities make arrests after man found dead at Lake County RV park
POLSON, Mont. — Authorities in Lake County have arrested two people after a man was found dead of an apparent homicide at an RV park between Pablo and Ronan.
Sheriff Donald Bell said 63-year-old Gyme Kelly of Ronan was found dead in a camper on Saturday afternoon.
Deputies arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of deliberate homicide. Officials say the man had only been in the area for a month. A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Housing agency files lawsuit against former worker
TACOMA — An affordable housing agency has filed a lawsuit against a former employee, contending the worker diverted public funds for personal use.
The Tacoma News Tribune reported the Pierce County Housing Authority filed the lawsuit against former finance director Cova Campbell and her husband Mark Campbell on Wednesday, seeking to recoup the allegedly missing money and asking a judge to prevent the couple from selling any assets until the lawsuit is concluded.
The Campbells could not be reached for comment, and it wasn’t immediately clear if they had obtained an attorney.
Housing Authority executive director Charlie Gray said the alleged theft was discovered as part of a routine state audit. Campbell was fired Aug. 8, according to the lawsuit.
University of Montana restructures debt with new bonds
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana is improving its financial picture by reducing the interest rate on some of its debt.
The Missoulian reported the university plans to issue $142 million in bonds to lower the interest rate on $92 million in debt and to pay for other improvements.
With the new bonds, the university expects to spend $4.4 million on debt service in fiscal year 2020, $8.1 million in 2021 and $8.7 million a year through 2050. For each of the last five fiscal years, UM has paid between $13 million and $16 million on debt service and expected to spend between $14.1 million and $15.5 million through 2024.
Paul Lasiter is UM’s vice president for administration and finance. He says reducing debt payments will allow UM to invest in student housing, dining and recreational facilities and improve energy efficiency.