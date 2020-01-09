Idaho exchange enrollment dips because of Medicaid expansion
BOISE — Fewer people signed up for health insurance under the state’s insurance exchange program following Medicaid expansion, state officials said Wednesday.
Officials with Your Health Idaho said nearly 90,000 Idahoans signed up for coverage ahead of the Dec. 16 deadline. That’s down about 14,000 participants compared to last year.
“We always knew Medicaid expansion was a possibility, and that as a result, enrollments on the exchange would be impacted,” said Pat Kelly, executive director of Your Health Idaho. “We’ve planned for this change and do not expect to see any material adjustments to our long-term sustainability.”
Voters approved Medicaid expansion for low-income residents in 2018 after lawmakers failed to act. Coverage began Jan. 1, and about 53,000 people have so far signed up. Enrollment is open year-round.
State officials said of the 90,000 people participating in the state insurance program, 75 percent are renewals and 25 percent are new customers.
Coroner: Body found near Columbia is that of missing Yakama woman
YAKIMA — A Yakama Nation woman missing since her Wapato apartment burned Nov. 14 has been found dead in Klickitat County, authorities said Tuesday.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call Saturday morning reporting that a car was over the bank of State Route 14 near milepost 105, Sheriff Bob Songer said Tuesday.
Deputies found the vehicle door open and no one inside, he said. His office sent planes overhead to try to find the driver. Hours later, they found a body at the bottom of a cliff along the Columbia River, several hundred yards from the car, he said.
The Klickitat County coroner confirmed Wednesday it was the body of Rachel Norris, 38, who had been missing since her Wapato apartment burned in mid-November.
When the fire began, residents were sleeping and Norris barely escaped, relatives said previously.
Sheriff: Remains those of missing southern Oregon woman
MEDFORD, Ore. — The skeletal human remains found in a wooded area near in southern Oregon in November are those of a Shady Cove woman who disappeared more than three years ago, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Mail Tribune reported DNA testing performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains are those of Malina Lynn Nickel, who was reported missing Nov. 23, 2016, when she was 29, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
Her nephew, 21-year-old Shane Wayman, was identified as a suspect in the case shortly after he was arrested in November in the slaying of his roommate, 20-year-old Destiny Finch. Finch died of blunt force trauma, according to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. Wayman has been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in that case.
In the Nickel case, Wayman was indicted on two counts of criminal mistreatment and abuse of a corpse. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.
Those charges stem from “circumstantial evidence” found at the scene where police recovered Nickel’s remains, off Highway 227 in Douglas County, the sheriff’s department said. Finch’s body also was found off Highway 227.
Former Bainbridge principal pleads not guilty to molestation
BREMERTON, Wash. — A former associate principal at Bainbridge High School has pleaded not guilty to child molestation charges.
The Kitsap Sun reported prosecutors in December charged Dean Fritts, 74, of Bainbridge Island, with two counts of first-degree child molestation in Kitsap County Superior Court. He entered not guilty pleas earlier this month, was released without bail and ordered not to have contact with the minors involved.
The charges came after two minors told investigators of a pair of inappropriate touching incidents that were estimated to have taken place in 2015 and 2016, according to court documents.
After one of the incidents was disclosed in January 2017, a Bainbridge Island police detective reached out to Fritts for a statement but was referred to an attorney.
Washington nurse accused of sexual misconduct
OLYMPIA — Washington prosecutors have accused a nurse of sexual misconduct against two older female patients at a health care center in Lacey, Wash.
Donald R. Gifford, 58, appeared in court Monday after being arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties at Roo Lan Health Care, the Olympian reported.
Bail was set at $40,000 and an arraignment hearing was scheduled for Jan. 21.
Gifford has said he does not want to be released from custody pending further court dates, authorities said.
The health care center owner told authorities Gifford reportedly looked at pornography during his shift before examining the bodies of his patients, Lacey Police Department officials said.