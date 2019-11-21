Officials: 15 Idaho gang members indicted on meth charges
BOISE — A federal grand jury has indicted what authorities say are 15 gang members and associates accused of distributing methamphetamine in southwestern Idaho.
U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced the indictments Wednesday with local law enforcement officials who said the indictments involve the West Side Loma gang.
The men and women named in the indictment live mostly in Nampa, but with others in Parma, Caldwell, Star, Homedale and Meridian. They range in age from 21 to 66.
Authorities said they were indicted Nov. 13, and all are charged with distribution of methamphetamine, which is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison.
Authorities said 14 of the suspects were already in custody or taken into custody following the indictments, and one remains at large.
Authorities said the charges are the result of an investigation by the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, which includes federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
Ex-teacher gets 15 years for sexually exploiting children
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man who educated children was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for producing child pornography by sexually exploiting young children online.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported 34-year-old Juan Carlos Ramon had taught elementary school in California and was running after-school programs at North Gresham Elementary School when arrested in November 2017.
Ramon pretended he was a young girl online and began communicating with two girls, ages 6 and 8, via an internet application. On the app, he engaged in a sexually-explicit game, asking the girls to send him nude photos.
A relative of the girls discovered the images and informed authorities.
Ramon admitted to federal investigators he used his iPhone and computer to send, receive and store child pornography. He said he had been requesting pornographic images from girls for several years using a website.
In court, Ramon apologized to his victims, family and friends.
Two insect species threatened as Montana glaciers melt
HELENA, Mont. — Federal wildlife officials say the continued existence of two species of insects is in doubt because the glaciers and year-round snowfields they depend on are melting away.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said Wednesday the western glacier stonefly and the meltwater lednian stonefly will be protected as threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.
The stoneflies live in high-elevation, cold-water streams fed by glaciers and perennial snowfields in and around Glacier National Park in Montana, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and American Indian tribal lands in western Montana.
Wildlife officials said melting glaciers, higher water temperatures and changes in the volume of snowmelt and runoff are harming the habitat they need to survive.
Most glaciers and snowfields in one of the species’ main locations, Glacier National Park, are expected to disappear by 2030.
Plane lands on Montana highway following fuel loss emergency
HELENA, Mont. — Montana authorities have confirmed a small airplane made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 12 after it began losing fuel.
The Helena Independent Record reported Tuesday that Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said there were no structural or personal damages reported.
Authorities said they were responding Tuesday to a report of a highway plane landing near East Helena.
Dutton said the plane departed from Helena Regional Airport and was on its return flight when the aircraft began indicating fuel loss about 21 miles from the airport.
Pilot Max Dorsi told authorities that he had fuel when he left, but the drain valves were stuck, causing fuel to drain.
Authorities said the plane was refueled and flown back to Helena that same day.
Dorsi declined to comment.
Oregon tribes’ hemp plan under review by federal officials
BEND, Ore. — The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has submitted a plan to the federal government to administer hemp production on its lands.
The Bulletin reported that if the U.S. Department of Agriculture approves the plan, the hemp jobs could fill employment gaps caused by the closure of tribal entities.
Warm Springs is one of 11 tribes listed on the USDA website with a hemp plan under review.
Officials said the reservation has been considering some form of cannabis business since it became legal in Oregon in 2015.
About 150 Warm Springs workers lost jobs with the closure of the Kah-Nee-Ta resort a year ago, which followed the 2016 closure of a reservation-owned timber mill where 85 jobs were lost.
Tribal economic development firm Warm Springs Ventures declined to comment.