Woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder of boyfriend
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Longview woman charged with attempted murder in the shooting of her boyfriend entered a not guilty plea Thursday.
Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies said Eden Taylor called 911 on June 15 to report that she had shot her boyfriend in the arm and leg, the (Longview) Daily News reported. Responding deputies found him in the home and arrested Taylor, who they say was intoxicated, according to court documents.
The man told deputies that their relationship was going well and he didn’t know why she shot him. Taylor told deputies she shot him because she was “tired of his s---” and that he was ignoring her. She added that she wouldn’t have shot him if not for her high level of intoxication, according to court documents.
Taylor’s bail is set at $500,000, and she was still held in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. She is scheduled for trial on Nov. 10. A no-contact order is in place between her and the man.
Oregon man arrested on murder charges after body found in crawl space
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem man is facing murder charges after police say they linked him to human remains found in a crawl space of a Salem duplex.
Alexander Mosqueda Rivera Burdette, 18, was arrested Thursday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives, the Statesman Journal reported. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Josiah Bagnall.
Deputies found Bagnall’s body on June 10 after a family living there reported a foul odor. An autopsy conducted June 12 determined Bagnall’s cause of death as a homicide and found he had been dead for weeks when his body was found.
It wasn’t immediately known if Burdette has a lawyer to speak for him.
The identity of the man found underneath the home remained a mystery for some time. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a description of the clothes he was found in and a sketch of a “Baby Boy” tattoo above his right knee.
Billings Gazette employees vote to unionize newsroom
BILLINGS, Mont. — Reporters, copy editors and photographers at the Billings Gazette newspaper in Montana have voted to unionize the newsroom.
The Gazette reported that 18 of the 20 eligible staff members voted by mail over a three-week period and all the votes tallied Thursday were in favor of unionizing.
The newspaper is now affiliated with the Denver News Guild.
“Obviously, we’re pleased that the vote was supported unanimously,” reporter Brett French said. “We understand this isn’t a cure to all our ills, but we see it as a way to stand up for things that are important in community journalism.”
Negotiations on the labor contract have not yet been scheduled.
“We certainly plan on following the law and bargaining in good faith with the union’s representatives in order to reach a contract that is fair and equitable to all parties,” Gazette President Dave Worstell said.
He added: “I’m confident that this decision will not slow down our entire organization’s commitment to producing the quality journalism and content that the readers of the Billings Gazette know and expect.”
Human remains found near Mount Rainier National Park
TACOMA — An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered near the entrance to Mount Rainier National Park.
Local news media reported Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said loggers found what appeared to be human bones Thursday morning in a remote site on private land above the Carbon River.
Investigators said the remains were not buried but were scattered because of logging and possibly animal activity.
Detectives said they used hand tools to search through logging debris, recovering a skull, several other bones, remnants of clothing and a rifle.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine how long the partial skeleton has been at the site, in addition to the person’s gender, age and other identifying details, deputies said.
Montana reports 23rd death from COVID-19
HELENA, Mont. — Montana health officials reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and counted the 23rd death related to the coronavirus.
A woman in her 60s in Big Horn County died of complications from COVID-19 after being hospitalized, according to county officials. This marks the fourth death related to the virus in Big Horn County.
The state’s cumulative case count is 1,128.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Seventeen people are hospitalized and 678 have reportedly recovered.
Gov. Steve Bullock urged Montana residents Thursday to wear a mask and practice social distancing while in public, but stopped short of issuing a statewide mandate to that effect.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.