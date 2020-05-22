Officials identify Idaho deputy who died in line of duty
IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County sheriff’s office has identified 23-year-old Wyatt Maser as the deputy who was hit and killed by another deputy earlier this week.
Maser died Monday while responding to a rollover crash in eastern Idaho before sunrise, the Post Register reported.
Maser and another deputy arrived and saw a woman involved in the crash holding a machete, authorities said, adding that she ignored orders to drop the weapon and walked away from the deputies.
Maser and the other deputy followed her on foot when another deputy arrived, hitting Maser with his patrol vehicle, authorities said.
Maser was severely injured and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, deputies said. The woman was also taken to a hospital for medical treatment and a mental evaluation.
Maser is survived by his wife, Paige Michelle Maser, who he married in October 2018, and his daughter, who was born in August 2019.
Montana officials vote to pursue Superfund cleanup agreement
BUTTE, Mont. — County commissioners in Montana endorsed a plan for future mine pollution cleanup efforts and responsibilities at a Superfund site.
The Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners voted Wednesday to authorize Chief Executive Dave Palmer to forward a signed agreement to the U.S. Department of Justice and a federal judge for review, the Montana Standard reported.
The settlement, known as a consent decree, would require Atlantic Richfield Co. to spend more than $150 million on cleanup activities. The company is now a subsidiary of energy giant BP PLC.
Once the decree takes effect, new cleanup and enhancement efforts should begin that would ultimately have Butte Hill delisted as a Superfund site, county officials and several commissioners said.
The agreement outlines the work to be completed, including the removal of tons of mine waste along the Blacktail and Silver Bow creeks corridor; capture and treatment of dirty storm water and groundwater; and maintenance of environmental protections for Butte’s soil and water.
Snohomish County settles lawsuit over park rape
EVERETT, Wash. — A county in Washington has agreed to pay about $2 million to the family of a teenage girl who was raped at a county-sponsored event in 2016.
The Snohomish County Council voted Monday to pay the girl and her mother $1.95 million after they sued the county for negligence in April 2019, the (Everett) Daily Herald reported.
The lawsuit claims county park rangers were working the August movie night event at Willis D. Tucker Community Park north of Seattle, but did nothing to stop her from being dragged away from the crowds and raped in nearby bushes.
The lawsuit alleges at least one park employee noticed the girl was visibly under the influence and that the county failed to enforce the event’s rules, which included no alcohol and that minors be accompanied by an adult.
The family’s attorney, Julie Kays, argued the event never should have happened because it was preventable.
“It’s a tragic situation, and the settlement speaks for itself,” said county spokesman Kent Patton, who declined to comment further.
The county admitted no fault under the terms of the settlement agreement.
Nampa man charged in connection with mother’s stabbing
NAMPA — A Nampa man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he stabbed his 92-year-old mother.
The Idaho Press reported 73-year-old Danial Fairchild is being held on $1 million bond in connection with the Tuesday evening stabbing.
Nampa police found the injured woman when they responded to a home in Nampa. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and her current condition was not released.
Police said Fairchild lived at the home with his mother, and he was at the residence when officers arrived.
Fairchild is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 2.
Amazon starts hiring 2,000 workers in Spokane suburb
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Hiring has started for more than 2,000 jobs at a new Amazon processing facility in the Spokane suburb of Airway Heights.
Amazon said Wednesday that it is looking for employees to pick and pack orders, receive products and load and unload trucks at the 2.5 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center.
The Spokesman-Review reported that employees will be hired at a $15-an-hour minimum wage with benefits that include health coverage.
Job candidates must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.