Bomb squad is called in after family finds WWII-era grenades stored away
TWIN FALLS — Members of a southern Idaho family were looking through an elderly relative’s belongings when they got a couple of surprises: two World War II-era grenades.
The Times-News reported one grenade was found Thursday tucked inside a shadow box, and another was stored among other items of memorabilia belonging to the 94-year-old former soldier.
J.P. O’Donnell with the Twin Falls Police Bomb Squad said the man’s son-in-law did a bit of research before calling in authorities for help.
The grenade in the shadow box was inert, but the other was believed to be a live military ordnance.
The Mountain Home Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was contacted, and the grenade was detonated at the local landfill Friday.
Woman wrongly charged of arson to receive $100,000 settlement
SEATTLE — A Washington fire authority has agreed to pay a woman $100,000 after she was wrongly investigated and charged with first-degree felony arson.
The Seattle Times reported the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority has settled the civil-rights lawsuit with 66-year-old Linda Poplawski of Des Moines.
Authorities said the arson charges resulted from a 2016 fire in a Kent strip mall that leveled a Dollar Tree store and damaged two other businesses.
The lawsuit claims 30-year-old city fire investigator Capt. Eric Pedersen willfully withheld evidence linking the fire to a known gang member after a witness called to report the convicted arsonist.
Efforts seeking comment from Pedersen were unsuccessful.
Small plane lands upside down, two treated for minor injuries
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Authorities say a small, two-seat private plane crashed in a field southeast of Spanaway, landing upside down.
The Seattle Times reported the two men inside were extricated from the plane Wednesday afternoon and walked away with bumps and bruises, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s department said a 76-year-old man and a 64-year-old man took off in the plane from Shady Acres Airport in Elk Plain. It lost power and flipped as they attempted to make an emergency landing.
Sheriff’s department spokesman Ed Troyer said both people in the plane were conscious and talking to emergency responders. The sheriff’s department said the men were treated by medics at the scene.
Toddler dies after being run over in driveway in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Police say an Everett toddler died hours after being run over by an SUV in a private driveway.
The Daily Herald reported 2-year-old Zoe Nadykto was sitting on a skateboard late Friday afternoon outside in the 10700 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast, while playing with other kids and adults, according to a cousin who posted a fundraiser on behalf of the family.
Everett police said a neighbor pulled his Toyota Sequoia into the driveway and ran over the girl. Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.
Police said the driver, in his 30s, told detectives he was turning a corner on the driveway and did not see the child. He was cooperating with investigators.
Cyberattack on Montana medical clinic breaches patient data
KALISPELL, Mont. — Montana hospital officials have confirmed a data breach may have compromised the personal information of about 130,000 medical clinic patients.
The Daily Inter Lake reported Tuesday that Kalispell Regional Healthcare employees were unaware of the May cyberattack until an outside forensic firm concluded its investigation in August.
Authorities said the hospital released its findings Tuesday stating compromised information could include medical bill account numbers, health insurance information and medical history. Hospital employees said about 250 patients may have had their Social Security numbers taken.
Authorities said hackers used emails to lure employees into providing login credentials.
Kalispell Regional is offering all notified patients complimentary fraud consultation and identity theft restoration services.
Great Falls jail death leads to $1 million payout to family
HELENA, Mont. — The family of a 64-year-old inmate who died in 2018 in a Montana jail has accepted a $1 million payout.
The Billings Gazette reported Roger Lee Wells died at the Cascade County Detention Center in Great Falls on March 10, 2018, after suffering nine seizures during a period of roughly two-and-a-half hours.
Wells was arrested on a domestic violence charge and had been in the jail for seven days when he died.
A report by the state Division of Criminal Investigation found that jail staff failed to follow protocol in handling inmates with seizures.
In July, Wells’ surviving family was paid $1 million by the insurance carrier for Planned Parenthood of Montana, which has the contract to provide general medical services at the jail.