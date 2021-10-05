Lynnwood man sues officers, claims they raided the wrong address
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood man is suing after police raided his apartment and later determined they had the wrong address.
Juan Alberto Castaneda Miranda said agents burst into his apartment in 2018, according to a pair of lawsuits filed in Snohomish County Superior Court and in U.S. District Court in Seattle. He showed the officers his wallet to prove they had the wrong guy. Police didn’t listen, the Everett Herald reported.
Instead, they reportedly handcuffed Castaneda Miranda and his girlfriend and told him to confess about the drug cartels, the lawsuit said. Castaneda Miranda, a Comcast technician, said he had no idea what they were talking about.
A federal judge authorized the search warrant four days prior, to locate controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and records of drug sales. Police tore up the apartment looking for evidence. They came up empty.
The officers then acknowledged they were in the wrong apartment, the complaint claims. They gave him claim forms to get reimbursement for the damages to his apartment and car. He said all of his belongings, including his vehicle, were destroyed. He said he had to move.
Convicted murderer, rapist dies in prison after 21 years
SALEM, Ore. — A 53-year-old man convicted of multiple murders and rape in the 1990s has died in prison after 21 years there, officials said.
The Oregon Department of Corrections said Monday that Sebastian Shaw died in Oregon State Penitentiary custody on Saturday.
Shaw entered prison Feb. 22, 2000, after his conviction in Multnomah County with no release date. Shaw was given three life sentences for the aggravated murder of Jay Rickbeil in July 1991 and the killing Donna Ferguson and Todd Rudiger in 1992. He was also convicted of the rape of a Southeast Portland woman in 1995.
A Multnomah County jury deliberated in 2006 on the death penalty for Shaw’s killing of Rickbeil but was split. A death penalty sentence required a unanimous decision.
While in prison in 2000, Shaw confessed to killing 10 to 12 other people. He sought a promise that he wouldn’t face the death penalty in future prosecutions if he told prosecutors everything he knew about those deaths, but prosecutors declined.
The same year, he was named the primary suspect in the 1994 killing of 14-year-old Jenny Lin from Alameda County in California. Her murder remains unsolved.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to determine his cause of death, the agency said.
Federal officials announce biggest meth bust in Oregon’s history
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney’s office in Oregon announced Monday that authorities had made the largest methamphetamine bust in the state’s history, seizing drugs with a street value of more than $1 million.
Federal and local police say they arrested the leader of a drug trafficking cell, 47-year-old Martin Manzo-Negrete, on Sept. 15 in Eugene. Manzo-Negrete was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The joint operation was led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and yielded 384 pounds of meth, stolen guns and more than $76,000 in cash.
Four other people were also arrested on federal drug charges.
Police: Man arrested after firing at officers; no injuries
MOLALLA, Ore. — Officers responding to a medical call on Monday arrested a man after he fired guns at them from a house northeast of Salem, Ore., in Molalla, police said.
Police Chief Frank Schoenfeld said during a news conference that when police arrived at the home Monday, a man put on body armor and fired from inside.
An officer also fired but no one was injured d during the incident, KOIN-TV reported. Three cars — two pick-up trucks and a police patrol car — were struck by bullets, the police chief said.
The police chief said a nearby grocery store and two schools were temporarily placed on lockdown while police successfully convinced the man to surrender, which took about 40 minutes
The names of both people who reportedly fired weapons have not been released.
Two bodies found in water after sailboat washes up on coast
NEDONNA BEACH, Ore. — Two bodies were found in the water after a 42-foot sailboat washed up south of Manzanita on the Oregon coast Sunday night, authorities said.
Calls came in about a sailboat tossing around in the surf at Nedonna Beach around 6:50 p.m. Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter to the scene and found two bodies in the water.
The Coast Guard said one of the bodies was found near a dinghy and the other was found under the boat. The Coast Guard identified one of the bodies as belonging to a woman.
The name of the sailboat was Bagheera and it left at 4 a.m. Sunday from an unidentified location and was headed to California, the Coast Guard said.